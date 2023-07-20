The Drums Drove the Audience Into a Frenzy on Wednesday Night

click to enlarge Cold Hart opened for The Drums on Wednesday night in Dallas. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

The Granada Theater had a full house dancing to the beat of The Drums on Wednesday night.California band Cold Hart opened the show with a hot performance. Singer/songwriter/producer Jerick "Jay" Quilisadio was in the "GothBoiClique" collective and has collaborated with the likes of Lil Peep and YAWNS. The group set the tone with emo hip-hop beats backed by live guitar riffs.The moment the lights dimmed again after the opener, hundreds of fans yelled and clamored to get up as close to the stage as they could. The aisles began disappearing as soon as frontman Jonny Pierce walked across the stage.Brooklyn indie darlings The Drums are on tour hyping up, their latest studio project sincein 2019. The audience sang and danced their hearts out throughout the entire set, as Pierce threw the mic out during choruses, letting everyone sing with him for "Let's Go Surfing" and "Days."Pierce wove in new sentimental and tender tracks off the band's upcoming album in the 90-minute set. The audience remained captivated through new songs "I Want It All" and "Plastic Envelope/Protect Him Always."Fog enveloped the stage and the entire venue, with stark lighting illuminating Pierce. His vocals were just as suave and elegant as his dance moves — the frontman stood still only during more introspective songs such as "Down By The Water," then exploded back into flashy, almost choreographic moves for the bass-driven "Money."The band walked off the stage as they thanked Dallas, the lights dimming once more. The audience had not had their fill and demanded an encore by chanting "One. More. Song," louder and louder, as the overhead lights flashed to the tempo, then clapping and stomping, shaking the floors until The Drums reappeared.Pierce once more danced across the stage and the band broke out into their four-song encore starting with "I Don't Know How To Love" and finishing off with their latest single "Obvious."