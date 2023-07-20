 The Drums Played Dallas' Granada Theater and the Audience Couldn't Get Enough | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Concert Reviews

The Drums Drove the Audience Into a Frenzy on Wednesday Night

July 20, 2023 6:07PM

Jonny Pierce and The Drums had a packed house on Wednesday in Dallas.
Jonny Pierce and The Drums had a packed house on Wednesday in Dallas. Vera "Velma" Hernandez
The Granada Theater had a full house dancing to the beat of The Drums on Wednesday night.

California band Cold Hart opened the show with a hot performance. Singer/songwriter/
producer Jerick "Jay" Quilisadio was in the "GothBoiClique" collective and has collaborated with the likes of Lil Peep and YAWNS. The group set the tone with emo hip-hop beats backed by live guitar riffs.

The moment the lights dimmed again after the opener, hundreds of fans yelled and clamored to get up as close to the stage as they could. The aisles began disappearing as soon as frontman Jonny Pierce walked across the stage.

Brooklyn indie darlings The Drums are on tour hyping up Jonny, their latest studio project since Brutalism in 2019. The audience sang and danced their hearts out throughout the entire set, as Pierce threw the mic out during choruses, letting everyone sing with him for "Let's Go Surfing" and "Days."
click to enlarge
Cold Hart opened for The Drums on Wednesday night in Dallas.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Pierce wove in new sentimental and tender tracks off the band's upcoming album in the 90-minute set. The audience remained captivated through new songs "I Want It All" and "Plastic Envelope/Protect Him Always."

Fog enveloped the stage and the entire venue, with stark lighting illuminating Pierce. His vocals were just as suave and elegant as his dance moves — the frontman stood still only during more introspective songs such as "Down By The Water," then exploded back into flashy, almost choreographic moves for the bass-driven "Money."
click to enlarge
Jay Quilisadio, singer for Cold Hart, was appropriately emo on Wednesday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
The band walked off the stage as they thanked Dallas, the lights dimming once more. The audience had not had their fill and demanded an encore by chanting "One. More. Song," louder and louder, as the overhead lights flashed to the tempo, then clapping and stomping, shaking the floors until The Drums reappeared.

Pierce once more danced across the stage and the band broke out into their four-song encore starting with "I Don't Know How To Love" and finishing off with their latest single "Obvious."
click to enlarge
Jay Quilisadio is the singer for California band Cold Hart.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Jonny Pierce and The Drums beat the audience into a frenzy on Wednesday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The Drums played at the Granada, and fans got the most for their money.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Fans were red-hot for Pierce's performance.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The Drums and Cold Hart were a nice emo/hip-hop/pop combo on Wednesday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The Drums played in Dallas on Wednesday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The Drums are touring before releasing their new album.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Brooklyn babe Jonny Pierce.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The Drums were ... banging.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Let's just say the audience was into it.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Jonny Pierce pierced our souls on Wednesday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Vera is a music photographer based out of Dallas. When she isn't covering the punk music scene in Deep Ellum or traveling with bands as a tour photographer, she's taking photos of punks puking.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation