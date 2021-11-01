Support Us

The Ghouls Were Out at Ghostland Observatory's Saturday Show With Neon Indian

November 1, 2021 11:02AM

Ghostland Observatory brought out the ghouls, and all other creepy characters, to their Halloween show.
Ghostland Observatory brought out the ghouls, and all other creepy characters, to their Halloween show. Andrew Sherman
One of the best things about the world getting back to normal is seeing traditions make a comeback. On Saturday night, Ghostland Observatory renewed their tradition of playing one of the most outstanding laser dance shows for Halloween in North Texas.
The Austin electronic pop-rock band entertained a full crowd at Arlington's Texas Live! with opener Ishi, the longstanding Dallas party god band led by JT Mudd, who kicked off the night with his usual, unusually costumed dancers and sultry vocals. The haunting bunny masks felt extra creepy.
Denton band Neon Indian followed up with a downbeat set that was the perfect warm-up for the main event, with a just-right blend of familiar cuts that kept the audience engaged and dancing.
Ghostland Observatory did not disappoint the costumed crowd in the least. They hit the stage with the energy the night demanded. Lasers accentuated the music, which had the crowd moving from the first note.
Their song “Sad Sad City” was a fan favorite and “Codename: Rondo” was absolute fire. The duo, made up of singer/guitarist Aaron Behren and synth player/drummer Thomas Ross Turner, brought the magic with an energetic set, as lasers cut through a crowd dressed up as everything under the sun danced their wigs off.
