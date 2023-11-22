Things We're Thankful For in the Dallas Music Scene in 2023

We have plenty of reasons to be thankful to Dallas’ musicians, music teachers, producers, engineers, venue owners, label representatives, door people and other staff, managers, concert promoters, technicians, talent buyers, talent finders, media and photographers, and everyone else making life a little bit more exciting.
As one of the fastest-growing urban areas in the country, it’s no surprise Dallas has a top-notch arts and music scene, but what remains surprising and heartwarming is that it feels like a small community through its unity and solidarity.
Like a family, those who contribute to the melodious sounds of the nightlife keep us entertained, busy, at times worried, but always proud.
Here are some of the things we’re thankful for in 2023:
- Kierra Gray growing the family, because the world can’t have enough Them Grays in it.
- Rakim Al-Jabbaar celebrating Dallas hip-hop culture with a backyard performance at Armoury D.E., bringing out Nemesis, Bobo Luciano, Fat Pimp, Pikahsso and other greats.
- The chance to witness many unforgettable music tours that came to Dallas in 2023, including Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat and Drake. And especially Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at AT&T Stadium in September — uniting us all in sparkling silver, flashy fans and competition for her worldwide #MuteChallenge.
- The people performing small miracles by ensuring a band's set starts on time.
- The friendly security guards who crack jokes and make waiting in line that much easier.
- The intimate shows at Deep Vellum Books.
- Raising Cane's Post Malone-themed cups, Post Malone’s Cowboys-themed Raising Cane’s restaurant in Dallas and Post Malone possibly going country.
- Yella Beezy being cute in a video showing him getting “sluttified” at Slutty Vegan’s Dallas opening.
- The TikTokers rediscovering Dallas classics such as "Southside The Realest," "Ice Cream Paint Job," "The Assignment" and "That's On Me" — right on time for hip-hop's 50th anniversary.
- ... And every local celebration that paid homage to the occasion. Dallas undoubtedly understood the assignment.
- Those we lost this year, such as Daniel Johnson and Bucks Burnett, for their contributions to making Dallas music legendary.
- Kacey Musgraves being seared back in the public consciousness with her collaborations with Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan.
- Andrew Sherman buttering the scene up on his Dallas Famous podcast.
- Daniel Rodrigue continuing to mentor upcoming music journalists.
- The Majestic, for putting on concerts that make us feel like we're in the better days of the Titanic.
- Twilite Lounge for its eternal devotion to delivering the tastiest frozen coffee beverages known to God or man.
- The deeper connection between local music, fashion and sports in 2023, such as online retailer By Way of Dallas partnering with the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks, collabs then popularized by new rap stars like BigXThaPlug. Leon Bridges' collab with the Mavs, so basketball fans can learn of true greatness.
- Liv.e playing Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw.
- Louie the Singer getting signed by UMG Nashville.
- Badass women singers such as Maya Pieta, Muriel, Lily Taylor, Dahlia Knowles, Leah Lane and so many others filling up rooms this year with their big voices.
- Sarah Johnson wrangling the talent every year with Girls of DFW.
- Madison Humphrey's hilariously accurate TikTok videos.
- Producer ZiggyMadeIt becoming one of the hottest new hip-hop producers via new music by Travis Scott, G Herbo, Saucewalka and Yella Beezy from his college dorm room by age 20. We could never.
- The way T.J. Novak from Curl transmits pure joy onstage and off.
- The hip-hop scene bursting with new talent including Latrell Desean, Vex, Mack K The K Baby, Lil Eaarl and Kevan Got Bandz.
- The fact that Frankie Leonie is about to release new songs. Our Spotify end-of-year wrap-up shows only two Frankie Leonie songs played over and over.
- The DJ School Dallas for providing aspiring DJs with a sound education — get it?
- Carne Asada Fest giving a platform and stage to local artists even if we're there for the barbecue.
- Longhorn Ballroom making a comeback, and its music history displays which make us feel like we're in a rock museum.
- To every record store that keeps an aesthetically pleasing Instagram, making us excited to buy vinyl. And to Off the Record and Coffee and Vinyl for finding ways to get us to buy more records even though we mostly listen to music in the car.
- Arlington's Argentine freestyle rapper Zazo Wan winning second place at the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final and securing a spot at the 2024 Red Bull Batalla USA National Final.
- Kamron Ross and Dallas drag royalty championing the artform in Ross' music video "Sway."
- King of the Streets DJ Battle uniting and reinvigorating the DJ community.
- The Riverfront Jazz Festival ushering in Morris Day and The Time, with never-before-seen photos of Prince and Morris Day through a video tribute. There was not a dry eye while everyone sang "Purple Rain." What a "time" FR.
- King Clam for always being lighthouses of female empowerment and rock 'n' roll ecstasy.
- The fact that Austin festival Oblivion Access brings so many high-quality bands to Austin, leading many of them to play shows in Dallas.
- Erykah Badu gracing the cover of Vogue. Fashion has never been cooler.
- Shondalla Calder's finesse with fusing hip-hop, R&B, fashion and her electric violin.
- Newly Grammy-nominated producer J. Rhodes for his work with Killer Mike, and every other groundbreaking collab that he secretly hides from us all — until it ultimately pops off.
- Escuela Grind (a Massachusetts band with deep ties to Dallas) touring with Napalm Death in Europe, coupled with the band doing a collaboration with Napalm Death vocalist Barney Greenway on their upcoming EP DDEEAATTHHMMEETTAALL.
- Double Wide for the memories we know we’d have if we weren’t so wasted on their signature drinks. We're sure we had fun.
- The Peak Inn for having the only patio where any smoker would ever watch Dallas Mavericks games.
- The fact that Denton has great punk and metal bands such as Yatsu, Narcissist, Godot and Smothered.
- Dallas matching Denton’s ante with bands like Inverted Candles, Gagging Order, Tribal Gaze and Ballista.
- Fort Worth matching Dallas and Denton’s ante with bands like Fugitive, Ozone, Trauma Ray and Allison Janney.
- John Dufilho being alive and well and making new music such as the new John Buffalo release.
- Insanely talented key players such as Christian Valdés, Daniel Porter and, of course, the others we mentioned last year so leave us alone.
- Noise rock greats Brainiac (who have been an influence on acts ranging from Nine Inch Nails and The Mars Volta to Muse and Death Cab for Cutie) announcing their first Dallas show since 1997 at Deep Ellum Art Company (and it falls on a Saturday!).
- Sam Coomes from Quasi and Elliott Smith’s backing band being born in Sherman and always having ties to the area, albeit indirectly.
- The Deep Ellum Foundation's efforts, such as bringing back the Deep Ellum Music Festival and the Arts Festival, which also featured Dallas musicians.
- The good people of KXT relentlessly showcasing the city's best artists.
- Collab, for bringing great music to Deep Ellum weekly.
- Amber LaFrance and her team at CultureHype and all the PR agents intent on not letting our inboxes catch a break.
- KERA preserving the style and sound of WRR 101.1 Classical.
- Deep Red being back and releasing new music for the first time since the pandemic.
- Teethe (a Dallas slowcore band that Kendall Jenner likes) getting signed to New York label Winspear.
- Jeff “J.D.” Pinkus from the Butthole Surfers killing it with his bluegrass music. He released an album with Tall, Tall Trees called Ponder Machine earlier this year, if you want to check it out.
- Frozen Soul and UnityTX being announced for Lamb of God’s “Headbanger’s Boat” cruise.
- They aren't from Dallas, but we're always thankful to Limp Bizkit every year they continue to not release new music.
- Tammi Thomsen, Maureen Womack, Diana Cox, Callie Dee, Amy Miller and the boss women behind, on the side and in front of the scenes.
- To Tim DeLaughter and the Polyphonic Spree for keeping Dallas in technicolor.
- Zounds Sounds for building a whole community of support.
- Most of all to director Paul Levatino and Bastards of Soul for working on a nearly completed documentary telling the story of late singer Chadwick Murray, whose kind spirit and talent will live on in the community he loved.
- The musicians-turned-music journalists (including our own Poppy Xander, Jamie Vahala and Scott Tucker), who add invaluable perspective, and the photographers-turned-writers (including Jessica Waffles and our own Mike Brooks, Rachel Parker and Vera "Velma" Hernandez), who truly capture the scene.
- And all other music critics, journalists and writers including our own invaluable contributors: Bryson "Boom" Paul, Alex Gonzalez, Ryann Gordon, Ava Thompson, Preston Jones, Simone Carter, David Fletcher, Carly May and Garrett Gravley, Elvis Anderson, Valerie White, Malen Blackmon, Eric Diep, Leah Frazier, Chelsey Norris, Kian Hervey, Michael Bialas, Johnny Govea, Christian McPhate, Molly Mollotova, Danny Gallagher, Kendall Morgan, Mollie Jamison, Jonathan Patrick, Samantha Thornfelt, Vanessa Quilantan, Diamond Rodrigue and Desiree Gutierrez for continuing to cover the music scene — no matter how long their editor takes to reply to emails.