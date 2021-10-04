Support Us

St. Vincent, Meghan Thee Stallion, Charley Crockett and the Best of Austin City Limits

October 4, 2021 4:19PM

North Texas gem St. Vincent dazzled the crowd at Austin City Limits this weekend.
North Texas gem St. Vincent dazzled the crowd at Austin City Limits this weekend. Rachel Parker
Austin City Limits got off to a rocky start on Friday. The festival's gates, which were supposed to open at noon, delayed fans' entry until 3 p.m. due to heavy rain  the night before, creating a traffic jam on the streets and at the entrances.  
Meghan Thee Stallion performed at ACL on Friday.
Meghan Thee Stallion performed at ACL on Friday.
Rachel Parker
Once fans made their way into Zilker Park, they were treated to acts such as Machine Gun Kelly kicking off at 4 p.m. on the Honda Stage. Live music was back in a big way. MGK’s set was just the tip of the iceberg on Friday. Shortly after his set, Megan Thee Stallion — one of many Texas artists on the bill — blew the roof off the stage and was even joined by Miley Cyrus at one point. One might even say it was ... "savage."
North Texas' own Marc Rebillet, aka Loop Daddy, had the most wildly entertaining set at ACL.
North Texas' own Marc Rebillet, aka Loop Daddy, had the most wildly entertaining set at ACL.
Rachel Parker
A real treat on Friday though was up-and-comer Dermot Kennedy's set on the VRBO stage, making it a clear opportunity for the audience they were watching on the precipice of breaking out.
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett
Rachel Parker

Saturday's shows smoothed out all the rough patches from the day before, and kicked off like normal. Performer Gracie Abrams, daughter of TV and film royalty J.J. Abrams, sported a “Bans off my body” hat for her set, something that was a running theme among the women performing during the weekend. The ladies ruled the day on the Lady Bird stage, where Girl in Red tore up the stage kicking her shoes off —  then instantly regretting doing so on a stage that was baking under the sun.
St. Vincent was home in Texas.
St. Vincent was home in Texas.
Rachel Parker

Phoebe Bridgers performed her brand of emo tunes, chuckling as she dedicated one tune to “anyone who’s ever had to lie to CPS for their parents.” Doja Cat hit the Honda stage right after, changing the vibe completely with a jungle set and backup dancers. It was a visual feast and the crowd couldn't help but nod along to the catchy beats.
Doja Cat put on a visual feast at ACL.
Doja Cat put on a visual feast at ACL.
Rachel Parker

The male performers also had their moments on Saturday. North Texan Charley Crockett lit up the VRBO stage bringing a heavy dose of classic country to the fest. Crockett feels plucked out of the Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard generation and was a welcome bit of variety on a weekend full of mostly contemporary music acts.
Machine Gun Kelly left Megan at home and rocked the stage at ACL.
Machine Gun Kelly left Megan at home and rocked the stage at ACL.
Rachel Parker

Jack Harlow closed out the Miller stage on Saturday, pulling a massive crowd. Easily one of the biggest draws of the day, Miller even had singer Shawn Mendes grooving out in the crowd. The level of swagger on Harlow alone could fill a stadium, making his a must-watch performance.
Phoebe Bridgers played ACL this oast weekend.
Phoebe Bridgers played ACL this oast weekend.
Rachel Parker

On Sunday, the final day of weekend one, Dallas native Marc Rebillet, aka Loop Daddy, tore up the T-Mobile stage, improvising songs on the spot. One was about being able to “see your penis through your pants.” Rebillet's was probably the most insane set of the entire weekend — and wildly entertaining.
Karol G with dancers at Austin City Limits.
Karol G with dancers at Austin City Limits.
Rachel Parker

Another gem from Dallas, St. Vincent, hit the T-Mobile stage after sun down, bringing her brand of glam rock to the fest. Her fans ate it up. Performing several songs from her latest album Daddy’s Home among a downtown-style cityscape backdrop in true St. Vincent theatrical fashion, her show was complete with subtle choreography.
Machine Gun Kelly drew fire at ACL.
Machine Gun Kelly drew fire at ACL.
Rachel Parker

Tyler, the Creator closed out the lineup, and his performance was complete with a full-sized boat, fireworks and enough energy to power Texas in a blizzard. A late addition in place of Da Baby, who was replaced due to recent homophobic comments, Tyler's crowd wasn’t as large as you would have expected, an unfortunate effect of being the closer on Sunday. It was a fantastic set nevertheless, a full visual spectacle to go with his carefully crafted songs.
Tyler, the Creator closed the festival on Sunday.
Tyler, the Creator closed the festival on Sunday.
Rachel Parker
Loop Daddy Marc Rebillet sang to the crowd about visible penises.
Loop Daddy Marc Rebillet sang to the crowd about visible penises.
Rachel Parker
Doja Cat got kittenish.
Doja Cat got kittenish.
Rachel Parker
Zella was hella entertaining at ACL.
Zella was hella entertaining at ACL.
Rachel Parker
Meghan Thee Stallion put on a savage show.
Meghan Thee Stallion put on a savage show.
Rachel Parker
Amber Mark marked her spot on stage at ACL.
Amber Mark marked her spot on stage at ACL.
Rachel Parker
An homage to queen Billie Eilish at Austin City Limits festival.
An homage to queen Billie Eilish at Austin City Limits festival.
Rachel Parker
Girl in red gave a fiery performance at ACL.
Girl in red gave a fiery performance at ACL.
Rachel Parker
Charley Crockett brought it home to Texas.
Charley Crockett brought it home to Texas.
Rachel Parker
Rüfüs Du Sol shone onstage.
Rüfüs Du Sol shone onstage.
Rachel Parker
Cautious Clay put on a show this past weekend.
Cautious Clay put on a show this past weekend.
Rachel Parker
Polo G performing at ACL.
Polo G performing at ACL.
Rachel Parker
St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, brought the glam rock to Austin.
St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, brought the glam rock to Austin.
Rachel Parker
Dermot Kennedy proved why he's on the verge of breaking out.
Dermot Kennedy proved why he's on the verge of breaking out.
Rachel Parker
Tyler, the Creator replaced Da Baby and closed ACL.
Tyler, the Creator replaced Da Baby and closed ACL.
Rachel Parker
