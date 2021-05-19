 
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Education |

Academic Association Opens Investigation into Collin College over Fired Professors

Simone Carter | May 19, 2021 | 4:00am
The AAUP has put Collin College on notice.EXPAND
The AAUP has put Collin College on notice.
illustration by Sarah Schumacher
AA
^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

Collin College continues to free fall in a downward spiral of bad publicity.

On Tuesday, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) announced that it’s launching an investigation into the dismissal of two of the school’s former faculty members: Drs. Suzanne Jones and Lora Burnett. The move comes after both worked their last day at Collin College on May 14.

A nonprofit association of faculty and academic professionals, the AAUP alleges that both dismissals were made without due process.

Related Stories

“Taken together, actions by the Collin College administration suggest a pattern of indifference toward academic freedom and norms of shared governance,” the AAUP wrote in a statement.

Collin College did not return the Observer’s request for comment.

Jones’ dismissal was tied to her criticism of the school’s COVID-19 policies, which the AAUP states was in “evident violation of her academic freedom.” She’s also a founding member of a local chapter of the Texas Faculty Association, a non-collective bargaining union that has similarly condemned the school’s actions.

Burnett’s termination hinged on her public critique of the school and her social media posts, including a tweet in which she made fun of former Vice President Mike Pence. After the investigation's completion, the AAUP will publish a report on its findings. 

In a tweet on Tuesday, Burnett wrote that the AAUP’s decision to scrutinize Collin College is remarkable: The organization only pursues two or three investigations for academic freedom violations per year. Such an investigation could soil potential business partnerships for the school, she continued.

“Fortune 500 companies aren’t going to embrace the racism, sexism, and anti-semitism of @collincollege president H. Neil Matkin, who is a walking, wheezing embarrassment to the institution,” Burnett said in a tweet, possibly referring to a damning piece published last month in The Chronicle of Higher Education. “Every corporate partner needs to be apprised of @AAUP investigation/findings.”

This isn’t the only conflict the school is contending with.

On Monday, board of trustees member Stacey Donald announced that the board’s chair, Bob Collins, had refused to place two items on the agenda for the May 25 meeting. Donald and another trustee had proposed items regarding the reinstatement of two Collin College professors and the creation of an administrator of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Another professor, Dr. Michael Phillips, tweeted that Collins’ refusal “explicitly violates college policy,” which dictates that the board chair “shall not refuse to assign a topic requested by two Board members to an agenda.”

In its Tuesday announcement, the AAUP wrote it’s also investigating Linfield University in Oregon. That school terminated a tenured professor who had criticized its handling of sexual misconduct allegations and accused the university’s president of making anti-Semitic comments. The New York Times published an article on the scandal earlier this month.

First Amendment lawyer Adam Steinbaugh wrote in a tweet that the AAUP’s investigation could come back to haunt both schools.

“Bad news for @collincollege and @LinfieldUniv,” he said. “This isn’t a momentary smudge for their reputations — this is going to go on for years.”

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Simone Carter, a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer, graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.