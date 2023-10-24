Anti-Abortion Movement Takes Aim at Texas Highways and Byways

Ah, yes, another shining example of small government, freedom, etc. happening in Texas.



At this rate, it's only going to be easy for white males to travel around, through, and out of the state. #ROEvember https://t.co/Cfzqxv0l8z — Jennifer Harris (@jwharris) October 23, 2023

Between this BS and Abbott putting razor wire on the goddamn NEW MEXICO border, I keep wondering, "When the feds will step in to protect interstate travel?"



Then I remember who the current President and US Attorney General are and realize, "Oh, that's not happening." https://t.co/X9Pu5zALKp — Grits for Breakfast (@Grits4Breakfast) October 23, 2023

Traveling while pregnant is now a crime in @LubbockCounty. This is next-level fear mongering & intimidation. Will county deputies will stop cars w/women in them to do a bump check? #LubbockLunacy #txlegehttps://t.co/QpVtLPb6vj https://t.co/rEo8N8NrBV — milfordmom (@milfordmom15) October 23, 2023