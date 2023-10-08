The Observer Sunday FOMO Review

No matter what situation you find yourself in as you scroll through the Observer, we’re happy to have you and to make sure you didn’t miss out on too much from this week.
The 20 Best Patios in DallasOn our cover this week, we aim to give you more FOMO by running down our favorite places in the area to enjoy all that Fall has to provide, now that it’s starting to kinda sorta feel like Fall.
- Viral Sensation Les BBQ Sandwiches To Open Oxtail Shack in Dallas
- An Inside Look at Perry’s Pork Chop Friday
The State Fair of Texas Made a Big Mistake on Its Welcome Sign, and Reddit RejoicesJust when you think that Texans can’t talk enough about the Fair, we go and find something new to gab about coming from Fair Park. It certainly feels as though the Texas State Fair is a well-oiled machine, but sometimes, the most efficient machines experience a slight glitch.
Here’s the List of Texas’ Banned BooksStatewide topics were hot ones for us last week. We dove deep into library books and the Dallas mayor’s possible future plans… and the Cowboys. You know, the important stuff.
- Does the Mayor Have Designs on Higher Office?
- Rivalry Between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers is Historically Epic