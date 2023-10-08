 Can't Miss Dallas News: State Fair, Banned Books, Best Dallas Patios | Dallas Observer
The Observer Sunday FOMO Review

The State Fair, banned books and patio weather gave our writers a whole heck of a lot to dive into last week.
October 8, 2023
Thunderbird Station patio in Deep Ellum is a great place to flip through the Observer.
Thunderbird Station patio in Deep Ellum is a great place to flip through the Observer. Kathy Tran
There’s a good chance you’re reading this Observer Sunday FOMO Review on a day that’s not oppressively hot. Crazy, right? Maybe you’re enjoying a cold beverage on one of Dallas’ best patios. You also might be enticed to head out to the State Fair of Texas with the temps becoming more bearable. Maybe you’re reading this while you take a break from the big Cowboys and Rangers games that have been occupying so much of our time.

No matter what situation you find yourself in as you scroll through the Observer, we’re happy to have you and to make sure you didn’t miss out on too much from this week.

The 20 Best Patios in Dallas

On our cover this week, we aim to give you more FOMO by running down our favorite places in the area to enjoy all that Fall has to provide, now that it’s starting to kinda sorta feel like Fall.

The State Fair of Texas Made a Big Mistake on Its Welcome Sign, and Reddit Rejoices

Just when you think that Texans can’t talk enough about the Fair, we go and find something new to gab about coming from Fair Park. It certainly feels as though the Texas State Fair is a well-oiled machine, but sometimes, the most efficient machines experience a slight glitch.

Here’s the List of Texas’ Banned Books

Statewide topics were hot ones for us last week. We dove deep into library books and the Dallas mayor’s possible future plans… and the Cowboys. You know, the important stuff.

Dallas Just Couldn’t Get Enough of Depeche Mode

In last week’s edition of the Observer Sunday FOMO Review, we noted that it’s always concert season in Dallas. Because it is. Someone is always performing or just about to perform, and our crew is great at keeping you updated on the musical happenings, including those by some talented locals.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

