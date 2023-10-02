Viral Sensation Les BBQ Sandwiches To Open Oxtail Shack in Dallas

The Oxtail King, Les Rhodes Jr., popped up in Dallas last weekend to sell his world-famous candy apple red oxtails and announce the anticipated opening of a Dallas location.

Les BBQ Sandwiches popped up in Dallas on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Glow Event Venue. Les Rhodes Jr. (right) was hosted by chef Kevin Johnson of Taste by Chef Kevin. Desiree Gutierrez