 Les BBQ Sandwiches Pops-Up in Dallas With Plans for a Restaurant | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Viral Sensation Les BBQ Sandwiches To Open Oxtail Shack in Dallas

The Oxtail King, Les Rhodes Jr., popped up in Dallas last weekend to sell his world-famous candy apple red oxtails and announce the anticipated opening of a Dallas location.
October 2, 2023
Les BBQ Sandwiches popped up in Dallas on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Glow Event Venue. Les Rhodes Jr. (right) was hosted by chef Kevin Johnson of Taste by Chef Kevin.
Les BBQ Sandwiches popped up in Dallas on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Glow Event Venue. Les Rhodes Jr. (right) was hosted by chef Kevin Johnson of Taste by Chef Kevin. Desiree Gutierrez
Share this:
Dallas was in the smoke this weekend. Texas-proud viral sensation The Oxtail King, Les Rhodes Jr., hooked up his trailer and drove down from Utah to pop up at Glow Event Venue on Regal Row in Dallas.

Hundreds lined up and waited for hours in 92-degree heat to get a plate of the famous candy apple red oxtails by The Oxtail King. Many walked away with eight to 10 plates.

The Observer, like many others, waited hours in the line but we were unable to snag a coveted plate. Lucky for DFW, Rhodes told the Observer he plans to open an “oxtail shack” in Dallas as early as the end of the year.

“All the money that we use comes out of my pocket,” Rhodes says. “We have no sponsors, nothing like that. I'm doing these pop-ups to raise money, so I can open up a store here in Dallas”

The overwhelming line wrapped around the venue and flowed onto the sidewalk, something Rhodes expected after popping up at former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant's inaugural Big Dallas Tailgate party.

“When I came to do Dez Bryant’s tailgate party, I seen the love and people wanted to get them plates,” Rhodes says. “I said, ‘I gotta go back. I got to bring the trailer and give them to them how they see them, straight off the pit.’”

Rhodes’ roots, just like his barbecue, are “Texas in every way.” The pitmaster hails from Victoria and relocated to Utah after Hurricane Harvey devastated his Southeast Texas hometown. He took to the pit to anchor him to home. Rhodes began a side gig selling barbecue sandwiches and was met with overwhelming demand. With the help of oxtails and social media, Les BBQ Sandwiches became a national sensation.

Les BBQ Sandwiches has amassed a following of 246,000 Instagram followers, 429,700 TikTok followers and 234,000 Facebook followers. Dallas is his second-largest market for sales on his website, where he sells meats and seasonings. Online, $169.99 gets you a “soul-warming experience” in the form of 3 pounds of oxtails that ship within five to 10 business days.

At the pop-up, hungry Les BBQ Sandwiches fanatics lined up for $35 plates of oxtails. That included oxtails, macaroni and cheese and baked beans. The first customer in line arrived at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning for the 1:30 p.m. serving time.
click to enlarge
A plate of oxtail with baked beans and macaroni and cheese.
Desiree Gutierrez
Danielle Hightower, a long-time follower of Les BBQ Sandwiches, was third in line. She said the perfect oxtail should be "tender, very tender, if they aren’t cooked properly, they are very tough.”

The candy red coloring of the oxtails comes from the smoking process. Rhodes smokes his oxtails “slow and low” and then braises them.

“In order to get them tender, you have to braise them,” Rhodes says on YouTube. A fork should go through them with no resistance.
click to enlarge the oxtail king
If you missed out on this pop-up, no worries. The Oxtail King has big plans for Dallas.
Desiree Gutierrez
“It lives up to all the hype,” says Kevin Johnson, owner of Taste by Chef Kevin and Glow Event Venue Dallas. Johnson tasted the first batch of oxtails on Friday night. The first bite blew him away.

“Smoke, you taste the smoke,” he says. “The flavor is amazing. It is unlike anything.”

About 100 people showed up at the venue Friday for a chance to meet The Oxtail King.

Lisa MccLoud drove 90 minutes to simply support Rhodes.

“He’s a Black man that’s trying to make it and he put his stuff out there and he's an entrepreneur and I respect that,” MccLoud says, "I respect that because we need to be more and do more and he did it from scratch and I admire that. I never met him, but I am going to support him.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Desiree Gutierrez is a music and culture intern at the Dallas Observer. Equipped with her education from Dallas College Brookhaven Campus and the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism, Desiree has transformed the ability to overthink just about anything into a budding career in journalism.
Contact: Desiree Gutierrez

Trending

The Observer's Picks for Hidden Gems at the State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

The Observer's Picks for Hidden Gems at the State Fair of Texas

By Leslie Chatman
A List of More Than 200 Fried Foods at the State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

A List of More Than 200 Fried Foods at the State Fair of Texas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Berlin-Based German Doner Kebab Arrives in North Texas

First Look

Berlin-Based German Doner Kebab Arrives in North Texas

By Anisha Holla
State Fair Hacks for Non-Fair People

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Hacks for Non-Fair People

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation