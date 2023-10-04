An Inside Look at Perry's Pork Chop Friday

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille offers the kind of meal you plan your week around. Then, for the next month or so, you find yourself telling everyone how good it was. And the chance to have a meal like that for lunch makes it even better. At Perry's, Pork Chop Friday lunch is a cultural event, a right of passage for carnivores of all shapes and sizes.
While sitting in the crowded dining room, have you ever wondered how this all comes together so effortlessly? We have. So we asked and were invited to go behind the scenes to see how Pork Chop Friday is pulled off.
Before we get into the process, let’s talk about the history of Perry's pork chop. This is a steakhouse, right? Why, then, is the signature dish not a steak? Owner Chris Perry wanted to offer something that couldn’t be found elsewhere. Drawing from the family butcher business, he created a pork chop that had never been seen before, a proprietary cut accentuating three types of pork in one gigantic seven-fingers-high hunk of meat. Diners can experience the lean, center-cut loin, the well-marbled “eyelash” (the top part above what is traditionally called the eye of the chop) and the flavorful rib meat, all carved tableside.
Friday lunch at Perry’s starts before dawn. At some point in the wee hours of the morning, chefs and butchers show up to load the pecan wood into the smoker and get the fire going.
The chops are trimmed and seasoned, placed in the in-house smoker — which holds dozens of chops at a time — and left for four to six hours. As each chop is removed from the smoker, it is temperature checked and rested.
As we were walked through the process by Perry's Vice President Howard Cortes and Corporate Chef Daniel DeLorensi, we learned that timing is the key to serving an average of 600 pork chops at each restaurant each Friday. Fresh chops are constantly being loaded into the smoker as others are prepped. Chefs and expeditors know exactly how many servings will be needed for each 30-minute window of time. It’s almost like they know what you are going to order before you get there.
Back in the full dining room, many tables were clearly headed into pork heaven. We saw golfing buddies, business lunches, family celebrations and quite a few tables we can only assume had already moved on to the weekend. As each table was seated, orders were placed without looking at the menu, and diners had their meals within 10 minutes.
Our meal was amazing, as always, and we definitely couldn’t finish it all. This, we were told, is by design. They want you to have leftovers and even provide a link to their website on the doggie bag for preparing your leftovers. Yet another meal to plan your week around.