The State Fair Responds to a Viral Misspelling By Getting in on the Joke

The State Fair has a sense of humor bigger than Big Tex.
October 5, 2023
This sign welcoming guests to the State Fair of Texas this year had a typo on it. The fair has now responded to the onllne roasting.
This sign welcoming guests to the State Fair of Texas this year had a typo on it. The fair has now responded to the onllne roasting. Melissa Kerwin
Sometimes the best way to deal with being the butt of the joke is by leaning whole-ass into the joke and laughing along.

Even the humorless Kendall Jenner shared a viral video of herself cutting a cucumber like a Zara model — in the most impractical and contrived way possible. This instance, by the way, made for the most puzzling celebrity + cucumber pairing caught on video since fake Spaniard Hilaria (chosen pronunciation “Ee-lah-ree-ah”) Baldwin pretended to forget the English word for cucumber. And not to mention, the weirdest use of a knife until Britney's deadly dance.

The State Fair behaved in the most A-list way after getting roasted online this week for failing to proofread a sign at the fair. On Tuesday, we reported on the State Fair’s blunder (sorry, Big Tex) of a typo on a sign greeting visitors that read, “Howdy folks! We’re glad your here.”

If you don’t see anything wrong with that sentence, it’s because the internet has normalized grammatical anarchy. But it should read “you’re,” short for “you are.”

Or like someone on Facebook said, "Don't you mean 'y’all’re'?"

The fair had removed the signs by the weekend, but naturally the photo showing the typo had already made its way around Reddit and other places where people gather to make fun of everything, earning comments such as “This is why we rank No. 38 in education.”

Many things can be said about the fair — how it’s responsible for many a local diabetes case thanks to its signature (hundreds of) fried foods or how its tokens are a legitimate pain in the ass. But its organizers clearly have a sense of humor, and its marketers are savvy. They have certainly used this bit of publicity to the fair's advantage.

The state fair responded to all the online roasting in the most dignified way, with a cute video that threw the fair's human-sized mascot, Little Tex, under the bus.

“This is what happens when we let Little Tex proofread, but we’re so glad YOU’RE here,” reads the caption on a video shared on the fair's social pages. It shows "Little Tex" learning about the blunder online, reading up on some grammar and style books, and then fixing the sign.

We won’t even be petty and point out that technically there’s a comma missing between “howdy” and “folks” and we’ll just be glad they got “we’re” right.
