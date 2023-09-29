A List of More Than 200 Fried Foods at the State Fair of Texas

All the foods listed below are fried in some form; as a ball, alone or in a wrapper (eggroll or otherwise). Some are dipped in batter. Some are just crazy. If we missed any, please let us know by using the email at the bottom of the page. Bon appetit, y'all.
(Possibly) A Complete List of Fried Foods at the State Fair of Texas 2023:
8 Balls (cheesesteak balls)
Alligator
Alligator eggs nest
Armadillo (a fried dessert, not the animal)
Arroz con leche
Bacon cinnamon roll
Bacon mac and cheese egg rolls
Baked potato
Banana pudding
Beignets
Big Texan (fries or tater tots topped with cheese, brisket and bacon)
Birria Bomb
BLT
Bloomin' onion
Boudin balls
Boudin egg rolls
Bread pudding
Brisket egg rolls
Brownies
Buffalo wings
Butter
Cajun boudin eggrolls
Cajun cheese fries
Cajun fried deviled eggs
Cajun fried ribs
Cajun fried wings
Candy bars
Candy pecan bacon bread pudding
Catfish
Chalupas
Charcuterie board
Cheese curds
Cheese on a stick
Cheesecake
Cheesecake with toppings
Cheesy bacon curly fries
Cheesy bacon waffle fries
Cherry Pie in the Sky
Chicarron loaded nachos
Chicken alfredo balls
Chicken and waffles
Chicken dumplings
Chicken-fried bacon
Chicken gizzards
Chicken livers
Chicken nuggets
Chicken sandwich
Chicken skin
Chicken strips
Chocolate tres leches
Churreos (Churros with Oreos)
Churros
Collard greens
Collard greens with ham
Collard greens, smoked turkey and gouda
Cookie dough
Cornbread sausage bombs
Corny dog, bird dog
Corny dog, classic
Corny dog, cheesy
Corny dog, jalapeno and cheese
Corny dog, Make Mine Texas (brisket)
Corny dog, veggie
Cowboy corn crunch
Crab tater bites
Crawfish pies
Crazy crab tater bites
Creole etouffee beignets
Crispy Crazy Corn
Cuban rolls
Deep-fried nachos
Deep-fried stuffed Doritos
Donut chicken sandwich
Donuts
Double stuffed Oreos
Eggrolls
Eggroll, Cajun mac
Eggroll, firecracker pizza
Eggroll, mac and cheese
Eggroll, pizza
Eggroll, praline cheesecake
Eggroll, samosa
Empanadas - surf and turf
Fireball and angle cake
Fish
Fritos pie bites
Fruity Pebbles shrimp bowl
Funnel cake bacon burger
Funnel cake chicken sandwich
Gumbo balls
Honey Butter Brisket Swirls
Ice cream
Italian fried meatballs
Jalapeño corn dog shrimp
Jalapeño poppers
Jambalaya
Jambalaya roll
Jumbo stuffed wings
Kimchi waffle fries
Lasagna
Lemonade
Loaded mashed potatoes with gravy
Lobster tail with Champagne gravy
Love
Lucky Duck dumplings
Mac and Cheese
Mac and Cheese Slider
Mexican Fire Crackers
Milk and cookies
Miso/caramel cake fries
Mochi ice cream
Mole fries
Monte Qristo
Mozzarella cheese
Mushrooms
Oatmeal Pies
Okra
Onion rings
Oreos
Ox'cellent Soul Rolls
Oysters
Pasta, cacio e pepe
Pasta, tomato and mozzarella
PBJ and banana, grape jelly
PBJ and banana, strawberry jelly
PBJ and banana, with bacon
PBJ and banana with strawberry and whipped cream
Peach cobbler
Peanut Butter Paradise (honey bun with peanut butter)
Philly cheesesteak
Pho
Pickle chips
Pickle pizza
Pickle spears
Pickles
Pineapple rings
Pizza
Pizza fries
Pizza topped with loaded fries
Pulled pork egg rolls
Pumpkin pie
Pumpkin poke
Reese's and cream
Ribs
Ruffle ribbon fries
Shotgun Shells (cheese and brisket rolled in a pasta sheet)
Shrimp
Shrimp, Cajun Buffalo
Shrimp, sour cream and onion
Shrimp, Texas hot bull ride
Shrimp, zesty Cool Ranch
Shrimp fritters
Shrimp torpedoes
S'mores
Snickers
Sopapillas
Sopapillas, bourbon banana caramel
Sopapillas, chocolate lovers
Sopapillas, cinnamon toast crunch
Sopapillas, s'mores
Sopapillas, strawberry shortcake
Spinach dip bites
Sriracha balls
Strawberry shortcake
Strawberry shortcake crunch roll
Stuffed olives on a stick
Sushi bombs
Taki ramen tostada
Tamale balls
Tater kegs
Texas fried pecan pie
Tipsy topsy catfish basket
Turkey legs
Turkey ribs, Thanksgiving-style
Turkey ribs, barbecue-style
Twinkies
Ultimate Brookie Monster (cookie and brownie)
Vietnamese coffee
Viva Las Vegas fried ice cream
Wontons covered in pie filling
Zucchini
Funnel Cakes
Apple cinnamon
Banana pudding
Bavarian creme
Birthday cake
Caramel cream
Cheer delight
Cherries Jubilee
Chocolate
Chocolate craze
Cookie butter bliss
Cookies and cream
Funfetti
Nuts about chocolate
Peaches and cream
Red velvet
Strawberries and cream
Strawberry
Strawberry blush
Strawberry cheesecake