A List of More Than 200 Fried Foods at the State Fair of Texas

(Possibly) A Complete List of Fried Foods at the State Fair of Texas 2023:



Big Tex hasn't even broken in his new boots yet, but we braved the first day of the fair to track down (or attempt to, at least)fried food at the fair. The list is alphabetical, and the varieties of funnel cakes are at the bottom.All the foods listed below are fried in some form; as a ball, alone or in a wrapper (eggroll or otherwise). Some are dipped in batter. Some are just crazy. If we missed any, please let us know by using the email at the bottom of the page. Bon appetit, y'all.8 Balls (cheesesteak balls)AlligatorAlligator eggs nestArmadillo (a fried dessert, not the animal)Arroz con lecheBacon cinnamon rollBacon mac and cheese egg rollsBaked potatoBanana puddingBeignetsBig Texan (fries or tater tots topped with cheese, brisket and bacon)Birria BombBLTBloomin' onionBoudin ballsBoudin egg rollsBread puddingBrisket egg rollsBrowniesBuffalo wingsButterCajun boudin eggrollsCajun cheese friesCajun fried deviled eggsCajun fried ribsCajun fried wingsCandy barsCandy pecan bacon bread puddingCatfishChalupasCharcuterie boardCheese curdsCheese on a stickCheesecakeCheesecake with toppingsCheesy bacon curly friesCheesy bacon waffle friesCherry Pie in the SkyChicarron loaded nachosChicken alfredo ballsChicken and wafflesChicken dumplingsChicken-fried baconChicken gizzardsChicken liversChicken nuggetsChicken sandwichChicken skinChicken stripsChocolate tres lechesChurreos (Churros with Oreos)ChurrosCollard greensCollard greens with hamCollard greens, smoked turkey and goudaCookie doughCornbread sausage bombsCorny dog, bird dogCorny dog, classicCorny dog, cheesyCorny dog, jalapeno and cheeseCorny dog, Make Mine Texas (brisket)Corny dog, veggieCowboy corn crunchCrab tater bitesCrawfish piesCrazy crab tater bitesCreole etouffee beignetsCrispy Crazy CornCuban rollsDeep-fried nachosDeep-fried stuffed DoritosDonut chicken sandwichDonutsDouble stuffed OreosEggrollsEggroll, Cajun macEggroll, firecracker pizzaEggroll, mac and cheeseEggroll, pizzaEggroll, praline cheesecakeEggroll, samosaEmpanadas - surf and turfFireball and angle cakeFishFritos pie bitesFruity Pebbles shrimp bowlFunnel cake bacon burgerFunnel cake chicken sandwichGumbo ballsHoney Butter Brisket SwirlsIce creamItalian fried meatballsJalapeño corn dog shrimpJalapeño poppersJambalayaJambalaya rollJumbo stuffed wingsKimchi waffle friesLasagnaLemonadeLoaded mashed potatoes with gravyLobster tail with Champagne gravyLoveLucky Duck dumplingsMac and CheeseMac and Cheese SliderMexican Fire CrackersMilk and cookiesMiso/caramel cake friesMochi ice creamMole friesMonte QristoMozzarella cheeseMushroomsOatmeal PiesOkraOnion ringsOreosOx'cellent Soul RollsOystersPasta, cacio e pepePasta, tomato and mozzarellaPBJ and banana, grape jellyPBJ and banana, strawberry jellyPBJ and banana, with baconPBJ and banana with strawberry and whipped creamPeach cobblerPeanut Butter Paradise (honey bun with peanut butter)Philly cheesesteakPhoPickle chipsPickle pizzaPickle spearsPicklesPineapple ringsPizzaPizza friesPizza topped with loaded friesPulled pork egg rollsPumpkin piePumpkin pokeReese's and creamRibsRuffle ribbon friesShotgun Shells (cheese and brisket rolled in a pasta sheet)ShrimpShrimp, Cajun BuffaloShrimp, sour cream and onionShrimp, Texas hot bull rideShrimp, zesty Cool RanchShrimp frittersShrimp torpedoesS'moresSnickersSopapillasSopapillas, bourbon banana caramelSopapillas, chocolate loversSopapillas, cinnamon toast crunchSopapillas, s'moresSopapillas, strawberry shortcakeSpinach dip bitesSriracha ballsStrawberry shortcakeStrawberry shortcake crunch rollStuffed olives on a stickSushi bombsTaki ramen tostadaTamale ballsTater kegsTexas fried pecan pieTipsy topsy catfish basketTurkey legsTurkey ribs, Thanksgiving-styleTurkey ribs, barbecue-styleTwinkiesUltimate Brookie Monster (cookie and brownie)Vietnamese coffeeViva Las Vegas fried ice creamWontons covered in pie fillingZucchiniApple cinnamonBanana puddingBavarian cremeBirthday cakeCaramel creamCheer delightCherries JubileeChocolateChocolate crazeCookie butter blissCookies and creamFunfettiNuts about chocolatePeaches and creamRed velvetStrawberries and creamStrawberryStrawberry blushStrawberry cheesecake