The Observer's Guide to the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair

Fernie’s Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky



click to enlarge Peanut Butter Paradise is a fried honey bun with loads of peanut butter. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Peanut Butter Paradise



click to enlarge Deep-Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites State Fair of Texas

Deep-Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites



The Big Tex Choice Awards is the answer to that question that comes around the bend every fall: "What are they going to fry next?" These awards started in 2005, launching fried-food high jinks into outer space. With these awards, fair concessionaires had a shiny goal.After introducing the awards, the folks at the fair printed a map marking the spot where these finalists were set up on the fairgrounds, driving hordes of people — and their hard-earned dollars — their way. Getting a Big Tex Award is a game-changer.Not just anyone can throw their hat into the Big Tex Awards ring, though. Contestants must have at least one year's experience as a vendor at the fair, proving their ability to meet the demand of more than 2 million fairgoers over 24 days straight, through heat, rain, cold or whatever else Texas spits out in the fall. Also, all entries must be new to the fair, meaning nothing can have been on a menu previously.The winners this year, as chosen by a panel of judges in August, were Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas for most creative, Deep Fried Pho for best savory and Biscoff Delight for best sweet. Those will be great, and the lines will likely be long, so here are a few others to try.This is our first stop at the fair this year. Tart cherries and shortbread cookies are deep-fried in a flakey crust and topped with almond butter shortbread crumbles, which is topped with vanilla Blue Bell and drizzled with cherry preserves and whipped cream, which is topped with powdered sugar and dark cherries.This is last year’s Big Tex Choice Award winner in the sweet category, but in our artery-clogged hearts, this wins every day. The concessionaires own SouthSide Steaks and Cakes, just outside the fairgrounds, literally making them the home team. For Peanut Butter Paradise they inject a honey bun with caramel and dip it in funnel cake batter before hitting the fryer. It’s then topped with peanut butter, Reese’s peanut butter candy and one peanut butter cup, all of which melts a little from the heat of the fryer and — we mean this in the best way — it’s lethal. You can find these at Texas Cheesesteaks SouthSide Steaks and Cakes in the Cotton Bowl Plaza.Minced crab meat is blended with potato, cheese and spices, fried to a golden brown and served with a cheesy Cajun sauce that has a base of onions, bell peppers and celery (think gumbo). A sprinkle of Cajun spices is added along with the final touch of crawfish. Find these in the Magnolia Beer Garden and at Cajun Cowboy near Big Tex.