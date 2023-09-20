The Observer's Guide to the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair

The fair runs from Sept. 29 - Oct. 22. Be sure to also read our guides to:
New Fair Foods to Try
Hidden Gems at the State Fair of Texas
How to Beat Lines and Get Fried Quick
Must-Have Classics at the State Fair
After introducing the awards, the folks at the fair printed a map marking the spot where these finalists were set up on the fairgrounds, driving hordes of people — and their hard-earned dollars — their way. Getting a Big Tex Award is a game-changer.
Not just anyone can throw their hat into the Big Tex Awards ring, though. Contestants must have at least one year's experience as a vendor at the fair, proving their ability to meet the demand of more than 2 million fairgoers over 24 days straight, through heat, rain, cold or whatever else Texas spits out in the fall. Also, all entries must be new to the fair, meaning nothing can have been on a menu previously.
The winners this year, as chosen by a panel of judges in August, were Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas for most creative, Deep Fried Pho for best savory and Biscoff Delight for best sweet. Those will be great, and the lines will likely be long, so here are a few others to try.
Fernie’s Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky
This is our first stop at the fair this year. Tart cherries and shortbread cookies are deep-fried in a flakey crust and topped with almond butter shortbread crumbles, which is topped with vanilla Blue Bell and drizzled with cherry preserves and whipped cream, which is topped with powdered sugar and dark cherries.
Find these at The Dock on Nimitz.