 The Best of the Best Fried Food at the State Fair of Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

State Fair of Texas

The Observer's Guide to the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair

Each year three new fried foods get anointed as best in show. Here are the Observer picks for the best of the Big Tex Choice Award winners.
September 20, 2023
Fernie's Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky
Fernie's Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky State Fair of Texas
Share this:
The Big Tex Choice Awards is the answer to that question that comes around the bend every fall: "What are they going to fry next?" These awards started in 2005, launching fried-food high jinks into outer space. With these awards, fair concessionaires had a shiny goal.

The fair runs from Sept. 29 - Oct. 22. Be sure to also read our guides to:
New Fair Foods to Try
Hidden Gems at the State Fair of Texas
How to Beat Lines and Get Fried Quick
 Must-Have Classics at the State Fair

After introducing the awards, the folks at the fair printed a map marking the spot where these finalists were set up on the fairgrounds, driving hordes of people — and their hard-earned dollars — their way. Getting a Big Tex Award is a game-changer.

Not just anyone can throw their hat into the Big Tex Awards ring, though. Contestants must have at least one year's experience as a vendor at the fair, proving their ability to meet the demand of more than 2 million fairgoers over 24 days straight, through heat, rain, cold or whatever else Texas spits out in the fall. Also, all entries must be new to the fair, meaning nothing can have been on a menu previously.

The winners this year, as chosen by a panel of judges in August, were Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas for most creative, Deep Fried Pho for best savory and Biscoff Delight for best sweet. Those will be great, and the lines will likely be long, so here are a few others to try.


Fernie’s Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky

This is our first stop at the fair this year. Tart cherries and shortbread cookies are deep-fried in a flakey crust and topped with almond butter shortbread crumbles, which is topped with vanilla Blue Bell and drizzled with cherry preserves and whipped cream, which is topped with powdered sugar and dark cherries.

Find these at The Dock on Nimitz.
click to enlarge
Peanut Butter Paradise is a fried honey bun with loads of peanut butter.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Peanut Butter Paradise

This is last year’s Big Tex Choice Award winner in the sweet category, but in our artery-clogged hearts, this wins every day. The concessionaires own SouthSide Steaks and Cakes, just outside the fairgrounds, literally making them the home team. For Peanut Butter Paradise they inject a honey bun with caramel and dip it in funnel cake batter before hitting the fryer. It’s then topped with peanut butter, Reese’s peanut butter candy and one peanut butter cup, all of which melts a little from the heat of the fryer and — we mean this in the best way — it’s lethal. You can find these at Texas Cheesesteaks SouthSide Steaks and Cakes in the Cotton Bowl Plaza.

click to enlarge
Deep-Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites
State Fair of Texas

Deep-Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites

Minced crab meat is blended with potato, cheese and spices, fried to a golden brown and served with a cheesy Cajun sauce that has a base of onions, bell peppers and celery (think gumbo). A sprinkle of Cajun spices is added along with the final touch of crawfish. Find these in the Magnolia Beer Garden and at Cajun Cowboy near Big Tex.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

Strangeways, One of Dallas' Best Bars, To Close

Openings and Closings

Strangeways, One of Dallas' Best Bars, To Close

By Doyle Rader
Zoli's in Addison Plans Midway Project Liberation Party After Disastrous Two-Plus Years

Things To Do

Zoli's in Addison Plans Midway Project Liberation Party After Disastrous Two-Plus Years

By Chris Wolfgang
Rumali Adds to Irving's Vibrant Indian Food Scene

First Look

Rumali Adds to Irving's Vibrant Indian Food Scene

By Anisha Holla
Nalinh Market in Irving is a Gem of Laotian and Thai Home-Cooking

Food & Drink News

Nalinh Market in Irving is a Gem of Laotian and Thai Home-Cooking

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation