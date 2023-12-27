Haters Gonna Hate: The Observer's Mean Reader Emails of 2023

Every once in a while, though, our inbox is tainted by a certifiable #hater: missives that are often replete with all-caps and exclamation points. Look, we’re by no means saying that we think all of our stories are beyond reproach. It’s just that some folks seem to have missed the memo that the Observer is gonna Observer. Because we can.
We’re going to do our best to hold elected leaders accountable. We’re going to sound the alarm when Texas is struck by yet another concerning craze, be it campaigns to criminalize drag; to rid education of diversity, equity and inclusion programs; or to ban mountains of children’s books from schools.
Maybe we’re just masochists (actually, we definitely are: We’re writers), but as we kiss 2023 goodbye, we wanted to reflect on some of the angrier notes that we’ve received here in the Observer’s news section. Perhaps a few of you will even feel some schadenfreude. You’re welcome.
Here’s a sample of some of this year’s most curmudgeonly reader emails.
NAACP, LULAC Issue Travel Advisories.
Plenty of Texans head for the Florida beaches when going on holiday. One condo rental resort in Destin even noted that more than 10% of its guests call the Lone Star State home.
But ahead of Memorial Day this year, two prominent civil rights groups warned travelers of color against vacationing in Florida. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) cited the Sunshine State's various anti-diversity and anti-immigrant efforts.
Well, one reader who calls herself “Karen4dfw” had a thing or two to say about this news.
“NAACP is gaslighting,” she wrote the Observer in late May. “There are more black business owners in Florida than in any other state because Florida is open for business. Please do some more research before jumping to conclusions set by an agenda to divide this Country.”
Just to be clear, we’re talking about Florida: a state where schools are required to teach that slavery personally benefited Black people because they “developed skills.” We’re pretty sure that DeSantis World is doing a fine job of dividing this “Country” on its own.
Senate Bill 12 Drops References to ‘Drag’
(This next ticked-off email* may have been written in response to any of these next three stories. We aren't exactly sure. They didn't specify. The reader sent their note on May 18; this first story was published on that day, and the other two came out on May 16.)
Earlier this year, during the regular legislative session, Republicans proposed Senate Bill 12 as a way to ban drag performances in the presence of minors. But at some point, lawmakers decided to strip the bill of references to drag while still targeting the slightly more vague term “sexually oriented performances.”
Collin County Conservative Republicans' Mother's Day Diss
For Mother’s Day this year, the Collin County Conservative Republicans shared an anti-trans post to Facebook: “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the women who actually gave birth. And the women who are mothers … This is not a day for girly men.” Critics decried the post as spreading anti-trans hate on a holiday meant to help celebrate love.
Conservatives Cancel Miller Lite
Remember the Great Bud Light Cancellation of 2023? MAGA-folk boycotted the brand after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a trans influencer. Well, conservatives were clearly thirsty for more beer-flavored blood. When they caught wind of a Miller ad touting women’s historic role in the beer-brewing process and denouncing sexism, they complained that the company had “joined the woke cult.”
*Now for that reader email.
With the subject line simply titled “Transgender,” one disgruntled reader’s email read: “Simone You are way off base in support of Transgender!!”
Why, yes: We do condemn anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, and we do support rights for all Texans — including our transgender brothers and sisters. Thanks for noticing.
Gun Violence at the State Fair
You might recall that this year’s State Fair of Texas was evacuated after a shooting one Saturday night in October. The gunfire injured three people and sent fairgoers running for the exit. Questions arose in the aftermath about firearm protocol at the fair, which for a time had used contradictory language on its FAQ page to describe the weapons policy. License to Carry holders can enter the fairgrounds with their gun, but the 22-year-old shooting suspect purportedly did not have such a permit.
For this piece, the Observer asked gun control advocates for their response to yet another shooting at yet another public event. But a reader named “Plano Tom” clearly didn’t dig our framing.
“Good grief,” Plano Tom began. “Could your reporting be any more one sided? Multiple quotes from anti gunners and zero from pro 2nd Amendment? Typical and shameful.”
Huh. We wonder what a “pro 2nd Amendment” source could have possibly added to this discussion — that they’re pro-shootings at the state fair?
AG Ken Paxton’s VRBO Rental Home
Earlier this month, KUT reported that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the apparent owner of a VRBO rental home. The 5-bedroom cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is no doubt an impressive rustic retreat, but it also raises some ethical red flags. According to KUT, Paxton failed to publicly disclose the $1.6 million property and “at least five others out of state that he or his blind trust own.” Turns out, this could mean that Paxton is “running afoul of state law.”
Man. Hate it when that happens.
Our riffy post about this VRBO snafu ruffled one reader’s feathers, who slammed it as a “salacious hit piece” and “PROPAGANDA!”
“Now as a ‘journalist’, YOU clearly understand that PROPAGANDA is either deployed on behalf of an authoritarian government OR as a PAID attack vector on a business or political opponent,” the reader continued. “Which is the case here? Feel free to list ANY remuneration you received for drafting this putrid screed.”
No remuneration to speak of beyond our regular modest salary. If we cared about pay we’d have pursued a different profession.
Chaplains Blast School Chaplain Law
Around 100 Texas chaplains condemned Senate Bill 763 in an August letter addressed to Lone Star school boards. Under the new law, districts must decide whether to approve a policy allowing chaplains to work as school counselors or to serve as volunteers. Supporters of the legislation argue that it will help prevent myriad issues, including school shootings, suicides and drug use. Opponents have decried it as one more chip in the wall separating church and state.
After our article about the letter ran in late August, we received an email from the apparent founder of an Oklahoma nonprofit. He claimed that “chaplaincy is working on thousands of schools in South America” and then launched into a lecture about journalism.
“In journalism the full story is the standard unless of course there is an agenda or narrative being created,” the reader wrote. “I do remember it was the religious leaders who incited the mob to crucify Jesus, though he too was innocent of any wrong doing.
“Wanting to love and help children does not deserve your report!” he continued. “But thankfully you are forgiven by God’s grace.”
Amen. Happy holidays!