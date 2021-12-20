A Complete Guide to Dining in Dallas on New Year's Eve

Get Tickets QuickCelebrate at The Exchange
211 S Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District, Downtown)
The new downtown food hall will be hosting separate events on each of its two floors, both held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with food, drinks, a DJ and a balloon drop at midnight. On the first floor, there will be a tasting from 13 kitchens, including Revolver Taco Lounge, Rise + Thyme, Zalat Slices and Monkey King Noodle, plus cocktails and Champagne. Tickets are available for $95 per person.
Upstairs The Second Floor will have an open premium bar, Champagne bar, appetizers and various premium food stations such as caviar, sushi, yakitori, seafood and a carving station. Tickets are $295 per person and guests are encouraged to wear black, white and gold.
Feast at Terra at Eataly
NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172
The Italian marketplace, Eataly, is celebrating New Year’s Eve at their upstairs restaurant, Terra, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The night will be filled with unlimited bites, including grilled skewers, crispy arancini and a carving station, as well as signature cocktails and a midnight prosecco toast. Tickets are $150 for general admission and $200 for exclusive table access (2-ticket minimum purchase).
Legacy Hall’s New Year’s Eve Cabaret Soirée
7800 Windrose Ave. (Legacy Hall, Plano)
The massive food hall in West Plano will be hosting a New Year’s Eve event complete with bites, craft cocktails, live music, can-can dancers, photo ops and cirque performers across its three floors. At midnight, a balloon drop and Champagne toast will ring in the new year. Tickets are available starting at $60 and the event will be held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Fireworks at St. Rocco's
3011 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves, West Dallas)
Saint Rocco's in Trinity Groves likes to boast that they have one of the best views in the city and they might be right. They're hosting a full Italian buffet from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by rooftop entertainment from Emerald City's Elevation. Then guests can watch fireworks at Reunion Tower from their downtown-facing balcony adjacent to Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Tickets are $150 and include food and drinks.
Special Prix Fixe Menus
Bulla Gastrobar
6007 Legacy Drive, #180 (Legacy West, Plano)
This popular Spanish eatery at Legacy West in Plano is offering a four-course menu at $65 per person which includes manchego and serrano, salmon carpaccio, grilled octopus salad, montaditos, churros con chocolate and Champagne.
Elm & Good
2551 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
The modern American tavern in Deep Ellum will host a Bubbles and Bling New Year's Eve dinner that includes Nantucket Bay scallop gratin, veal osso bucco, and pouding chômeur. The restaurant is open from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and dinner is $110 per person.
Jalisco Norte
3858 Oak Lawn Ave., #470
This Mexican kitchen and bar is offering a three-course menu and a Champagne toast at $60 per person. Their special New Year’s Eve menu includes caldo de camaron, enchilada de pato and tarta tatin.
Mercat Bistro
2550 Harry Hines Blvd. (The Harwood District)
Enjoy a three-course French-inspired menu that includes sea bass tartare, duck l'orange, and chocolate mille-feuille, along with wine pairings. It costs $120 per person with seatings at 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Meridian
5650 Village Glen Drive (The Village)
The new Brazilian restaurant will be serving a five-course celebratory dinner at $195 per person, with items that include cured swordfish belly, confit peppercorn rubbed Wagyu short rib and citrus cake. Wine pairings and other items like Brazilian pão de queijo are also part of the experience.
Niwa Japanese BBQ
2939 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
The Japanese barbecue restaurant and bar in Deep Ellum is offering a five-course yakiniku dinner for four people, which includes sashimi, buta kakuni, A5 New York strip, Heartbrand akaushi short rib, miso skirt, beef belly and panna cotta to end the meal.
Rye & Apothecary
Rye 1920 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville), 111 W. Virginia St. (McKinney); Apothecary 1922 Greenville Ave.
A special seven-course menu will take guests around the world (American South, Greece, China, Lebanon, Thailand, Ethiopia, Spain) with drink pairings. It costs $125 per person and will be offered at both their downtown Mckinney and Lowest Greenville locations as well as their sister bar Apothecary on Lower Greenville.
Sloane’s Corner
2001 Ross Ave., Suite 125 (Downtown)
This new American bistro is offering a special four-course dinner that includes lobster and king crab dishes, hibiscus baked Alaskan for dessert, special cocktails and wine pairings. This dinner is priced at $125 per person and the restaurant will be open from 5 to 10 p.m.
Te Deseo
2700 Olive St. (The Harwood District)
Enjoy New Year’s Eve with a three-course Latin dining experience at $85 per person (which includes tuna tiradito, Rosewood tri-tip and churrones), stunning city views and a countdown with tequila. Reservations are available for 5, 7 and 9:30 pm.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
350 Las Colinas Blvd. (Irving)
This casual hotspot at Toyota Music Factory is offering a special New Year's Eve three-course meal priced from $39 to $65, which includes items such as beer cheese soup, black cherry barbecue pork tenderloin, grilled ribeye steak, and deep-dish chocolate porter rrownie, as well as a glass of wine to ring in the new year.
Tulum
4216 Oak Lawn Ave.
The fun and vibrant restaurant will be offering a six-course New Year's Eve menu that includes mussels corn tostada, mipa, bacalao a la Vizcaino, enchilada de [ato, foie gras, and pistachio pie. The prix fixe meal is $120 per person and includes a Champagne toast.
Uchi & Uchiba
2817 Maple Ave.
Both restaurants are offering a special New Year's Eve omakase. Uchi will be serving a 10-course omakase which includes A5 Wagyu, caviar selections and white truffle ($400 for two people). Uchiba, Uchi’s sister restaurant upstairs, will be serving an eight-course omakase including oysters, king crab and foie gras ($200 for 2 people). Seatings until 11 p.m. are available.
Special New Year’s Eve MenusEbesu Robata & Sushi
1007 E.15th St. (Plano)
This downtown Plano restaurant will not be open for dine-in but will be offering their osechi box for pick up on New Year's Eve. Osechi is a traditional Japanese dish that is to be eaten on the first day of the new year and is meant to bring good luck. Ebesu is offering this celebratory dish with items such as grilled lobster, poached duck, prime roast beef and Chilean sea bass miso yaki (one of our favorite bites in 2021), all beautifully layered and assorted in jubako boxes. Each box is priced at $330, must be ordered by Dec. 27 at 9:00 p.m. and is available for pick up on Dec. 31 between 5 and 6:30 pm.
Harwood Arms
2850 N. Harwood St., Suite 100 (The Harwood District)
This European-inspired pub will be offering New Year's Eve specials including crispy braised pork shank, black-eyed pea cassoulet, jalapeno cheddar soda bread, and Hogg wings. Also, a dueling piano duo will be providing tunes for the night.
Malai Kitchen
3699 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and three other locations in Preston Center, Southlake and Fort Worth
The popular eatery serving modern takes on Thai and Vietnamese cuisine will offer specialty appetizers, entrees and dessert just for New Year's Eve, along with two celebratory cocktails and Champagne. All four locations (Uptown, Preston Center, Southlake and Fort Worth) will be open at 5 pm for the special night.
Rise Souffle
5360 W. Lovers Lane, #220
This French eatery will celebrate New Year's Eve offering their special holiday soufflés for one last night: duck à l’orange soufflé, cranberry Champagne soufflé and eggnog soufflé. The restaurant will be open until 10 pm.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
2121 N Pearl St., Suite 170 (Uptown)
The southern fare kitchen is offering exclusive items just for New Year's Eve which include baked oysters on the half shell, Southern caviar service, skillet seared jumbo scallops, herb-crusted prime rib, Maine lobster mac and cheese and dark chocolate mousse tart.
Celebrations, Live Music, and Midnight ToastsAl Biernat’s
4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (North Dallas)
Both locations (Oak Lawn and North Dallas) will offer their classic dinner menu highlighting steak and seafood with seatings from 5 to 10 p.m. The last seating will enjoy celebratory favors (party hats, tiaras, noisemakers) and a complimentary glass of Champagne at midnight. Guests can continue celebrating at the restaurant until 2 am.
Armoury DE
2714 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
This local favorite in Deep Ellum will be serving complimentary Champagne at midnight and a cup of black-eyed peas for good luck. Cure for Paranoia will be performing on stage on their patio.
Cadillac Pizza Pub
112 S. Kentucky St. (McKinney)
This popular pizza spot in Historic Downtown Mckinney will be hosting a New Year's Eve party from 9 pm to 1 am, with live music by Chant Duplantier and a midnight Champagne toast. No reservations and no cover charge to come in.
Punch Bowl Social’s New Year’s Eve Bash
2600 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
The ultimate foodie and gamer destination in Deep Ellum will host a live DJ, Champagne toast and specialty punches and drinks (including the shareable “Home for the Holidays” punch) to ring in the new year. Their regular menu and game offerings, like ping pong and arcade games, will also be available to enjoy. There will be a $20 cover charge after 10 pm.
Ruins
2653 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
This bar with Oaxacan, Caribbean and South American vibes in Deep Ellum is serving complimentary Champagne and Jagermeister to ring in the new year. Debbie Does Disco will be spinning for the crowd at the Limbo Room.
Taverna Rossa
1151 E Southlake Blvd., #300 (Southlake)
This restaurant serving wood-fired pizza and other Italian fare is hosting a New Year's Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with live music by Scott Crawford and a midnight Champagne toast. No reservations and no cover charge to come in.
Whiskey Cake
3601 Dallas Parkway (Plano) 3225 Regent Blvd. (Las Colinas)
This popular New American restaurant serving its namesake Whiskey Cake will have a special dinner, live music and complimentary Champagne at their Plano and Las Colinas locations.
Unique Foodie IdeasLooking for more fun and unique foodie ideas for New Year's Eve? Below are open regular hours and serving their favorites for dinner.
Better Than Sex, A Dessert Restaurant
1010 E. 15th St. (Plano)
This sweet and sexy spot in downtown Plano will have a special New Year's Eve dessert and bottle service.
Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse
5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100 (Shops at Legacy in Plano)
Prepare for your New Year's resolutions with an all-you-can-eat churrascaria.
José
4931 W. Lovers Lane
Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman and team will have a few additional specialty food and drink items for New Year's Eve dinner.
Koryo Korean BBQ
2560 Royal Lane, #105
Koryo was recently given an interior facelift under new owners. Diners cook meats at their table at this Korean barbecue.