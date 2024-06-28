10 Best Places To See Fourth of July Fireworks in Dallas

It seems many Dallasites share a similar fondness for pyrotechnics, and the city has a slew of options for firework shows and other July 4 celebrations. We’ve made a list of some of our favorites spots around Dallas to see the rockets’ red, white and blue glare.
Wednesday, July 3Addison Kaboom Town!
5–11 p.m.
4970 Addison Circle, Addison
Ranked as USA Today’s fifth-best place in the United States to see fireworks, Addison Kaboom Town! is one of the Dallas area’s biggest Fourth of July celebrations. Although the event takes place the night before actual Independence Day, the 25-minute show with over 4,000 total shells is sure to get you in full patriotic spirit. Before the fireworks begin, the Addison Airport Airshow will take to the skies at 7:30 p.m. with a slew of skydivers, historic warbird airplanes and stunt pilots above Addison Circle Park. General admission is $5 for children 2–9 and $10 for guests 10 and up. Children 2 and under enter for free. For more information about tickets, the evening’s live music lineup and more visit addisonkaboomtown.com.
Crape Myrtle Festival
6 p.m.
151 Broadhead Road, Waxahachie
Waxahachie will also kick off its festivities a little early, but the two-day Crape Myrtle Festival will run through July 4. Before the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show, guests can enjoy a performance from Endless Summer, a cover group of the Beach Boys, one of the most American bands to ever exist. For an extra dose of patriotism during the pyrotechnics show, tune into KBEC 1390/99.1 for a special simulcast of patriotic music choreographed to the fireworks. Admission is free and lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are allowed into the Waxahachie Sports Complex for viewing.
Liberty By The Lake Festival
Thursday, July 4
6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony
The Colony takes its Fourth of July celebrations seriously; this year’s events run from sunup to sundown. The Liberty By The Lake Festival starts with a 5k and one-mile fun run at 6:30 a.m., moves onto a parade at 9:15 a.m. and concludes with a festival with food trucks and live music at The Athletic Club at 6 p.m. Folks can also participate in the 7 p.m. watermelon eating contest, which is first come, first served, and is limited to 10 contestants per age category. If you’re just here for the fireworks, that’ll start at 9:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Friends of WRR Presents A Star-Spangled Spectacular!
1–6 p.m.
2301 Flora St.
Beat the Texas heat with an indoor celebration from the Dallas Winds. Guest conductor Col. Jason Fettig, former conductor of the U.S. Marine Band, will lead the band’s salute to all things American. The performance will run through a number of classic patriotic tracks, including "America the Beautiful," “Armed Forces Medley” and music from The Patriot. Other July 4 classics like hot dogs, ice cream and indoor fireworks will also be available for audiences to enjoy. Best of all, the event is air-conditioned! Tickets start at $26, and $25 livestream passes are also available for purchase at dallaswinds.org.
Fair Park Fourth
4:30–10 p.m.
3809 Grand Ave.
Fair Park’s free, public event will be open to families and firework fans alike this July 4. The festival promises a lineup of live music performances, food trucks and hands-on activities for kids. True to the Fourth of July norm, the celebration will end with a nighttime fireworks spectacular at 9:40 p.m. $12 advanced parking for the event can be purchased now at fairparkdallas.com.
Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival
5–10 p.m.
1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie
Celebrate the Fourth of July Yankee Doodle-style with the ponies at Lone Star Park. Lone Star will kick off the day’s series of thoroughbred horse races at 5 p.m. After the last race, visitors can stay and enjoy a 20-minute fireworks show set to music. Live music and family activities, including a petting zoo and pony rides, will also be available in the park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission is $10 and parking is $20. Tickets are available for purchase at lonestarpark.com.
Flower Mound Independence Fest
5–10:30 p.m.
1201 Duncan Lane, Flower Mound
Texas Rangers fans who demanded the return of Pat Green to home games earlier this year should be thrilled to hear that the “I Like Texas” singer will be performing live in DFW this July 4. Green, who’s been credited as one of the founding fathers of Texas country's modern era, will headline Flower Mound’s Independence Fest stage for the first time since 2018. The free public event also includes a full pre-fireworks schedule with a children’s parade, vintage car show, food trucks, local vendors and more. The firecracker finale will begin around 9:50 p.m. Information on free parking and shuttle services can be found at flowermound.gov.
Fort Worth’s Fourth
5–10 p.m.
395 Purcey St., Fort Worth
This year the City of Fort Worth is celebrating its 17th Fourth of July festival, which claims to be “the biggest fireworks show and Independence Day celebration in DFW.” Head over to Panther Island Pavillion for a night of Independence Day staples like fried fair food, live music and most important, fireworks. Music starts at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show will be set off at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Waterproof Rooftop Pool Party 4th of July Night Swim
5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
1914 Commerce St.
While The Statler won’t be setting off any fireworks of its own this 4th, the hotel’s rooftop pool offers a perfect view of downtown Dallas’ star-spangled skies. Cool down at the Waterproof Rooftop Pool’s July 4 party for a night of fireworks, freestyle swimming and food and drink specials. Tickets for the 21+ party on the 19th floor start at $15. VIP admission, pool cabanas and other amenities are available. All can be purchased at waterproofdallas.com.
Rooftop Cinema Club 4th of July Party
5:40–10:15 p.m.
235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth
Folks can try to catch views of firecrackers at Fort Worth’s Rooftop Cinema Club, although the club has said firework sightings from its building are not guaranteed. Regardless, attendees can be sure to spot a UFO or two at the July 4 party’s special 7:40 p.m. screening of Independence Day. Before the movie, the rooftop fest will kick off with live acoustic sets of Americana music and much needed ice-cold drinks from the bar. Tickets also include a plate of Texas BBQ and a soft drink. Movie and party combo tickets for the 18+ event are $65 and can be purchased at rooftopcinemaclub.com.