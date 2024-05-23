Remember the Forgotten Fallen This Memorial Day in Dallas

Juan Guerrero, commander of Post 53, calls it the forgotten cemetery — forgotten, that is, by pretty much everyone except the 117 aging members of Post 53, along with Post 453 and Boy Scout Troop 1978, who hold a Memorial Day ceremony there every year. They replace the 6-by-10-foot U.S. flag flying above the cemetery and affix new flags to the graves of 136 World War I and II veterans, along with 25–30 other veterans’ gravesites scattered throughout Forest Lawn.
Guerrero says he wishes other people would show up to pay their respects.
“We have tried to get city councilmen to visit us,” he says. But he's not had success. It's usually just Scouts and American Legion members at the cemetery named for Low, a Texan slain in France during World War I, and Smartt, an Abilene native killed in the bombing of Pearl Harbor in World War II.
It’s perhaps not surprising that so few people remember the veterans buried at Forest Lawn. The last U.S. veteran of WWI, Cpl. Frank Buckles, died in 2011 at the age of 110, and fewer than 120,000 American veterans of WWII are still alive.
The members of Post 53 aren’t getting any younger, either. Guerrero, who served as a sergeant in the Army Air Calvary, working on Cobra helicopters, is the youngest member at 62. The oldest is 85. Still, they raise money to help nine charities working on behalf of ailing and homeless vets and providing a civics program for youths, among other programs. Their fundraising goal this year is $7,000, collected through raffling off a pair of rifles.
Plus, "we hustle,” Guerrero says.
Instead you can head to the John Low-Joe Smartt Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Walnut Hill Lane and take a moment to remember those who are too soon forgotten. Guerrero and the vets of Posts 53 and 253 would be grateful.
Here are some other notable, veteran-focused Memorial Day events taking place this weekend around Dallas:
Memorial Day Parks Concert and FireworksFlag Pole Hill, 8015 Doran Circle, Monday, May 27, 8:15 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free.
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, which usually provides the music for this event, is touring in Europe, but the show will go on with performances from the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”), the U.S. Army Chorus and country star Craig Morgan. Hear patriotic favorites performed by the band from American composers including John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Irving Berlin and more, followed by a fireworks show. In the event of rain, the performance, minus fireworks, will move to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St.
Dallas Memorial MarchStarts at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave. Sunday, May 26, noon. Continues Monday, May 27, 8 a.m. Free.
Carry The Load is a movement that began in 2011 to honor the nation’s heroes. It continues with an overnight walk down the Katy Trail that includes live music, food trucks, a kids zone, a silent midnight march and overnight camping.
Memorial Day ConcertAllen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Drive, Friday, May 24, 2:30 p.m. Free.
The New Horizons Band, directed by Lorenzo Parker, with vocals by Billy Bonner, will perform a set of patriotic tunes. VFW Post 2195 will do a presentation of colors. Visit Allen's calendar page for more details.
Grand Prairie Memorial DayVeterans Memorial, 925 Conover Drive. Monday, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Free.
The city’s Brass Honor Bell will be rung after the reading of each name of Grand Prairie service personnel who died in battle. Then, the Grand Prairie Police Honor Guard will provide a 21-gun salute and performance of “Taps,” followed by a lunch of hot dogs and lemonade provided by the Grand Prairie Rotary Clubs.
Memorial Day Ceremony at GrandscapeGrandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony. Monday, May 27, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free.
The huge outdoor shopping center and event space is partnering with American Legion Post 21 for a ceremony honoring men and women in uniform.