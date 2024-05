How to Make the Best of Studio Ghibli Fest in Dallas

Studio Movie Grill (Plano, Dallas, The Colony)

AMC Dine-In (Mesquite)

Strike + Reel (Garland)

Galaxy Theatres Grandscape (The Colony)

Cinemark West Plano

Cinemark Legacy (Plano)

Cinemark Dallas (Webb Chapel)

Cinemark (Grand Prairie) — doesn’t have much by way of additional food items on the menu, but does offer alcoholic beverages.

The Secret World of Arietty



When Marnie Was There

Princess Mononoke



Ponyo

Whisper of the Heart



The Cat Returns

There’s something special about walking into Cinemark and finding it’s one of those theaters with a Starbucks or Blue Bell ice cream counter inside. Popcorn and soft pretzels during a movie never fail, but some occasions call for something more, like a glass of wine and a flatbread pizza.Several local theaters are taking part in this year's Studio Ghibli Fest, an annual celebration of the studio's animated masterpieces and unmatched animation. Many theaters offer more than your standard, garden-variety assortment of movie theater drinks and snacks, including:Below is a round-up of which theaters are screening between now and the end of summer and a sneak peak of those to follow in the fall and winter.The English-dubbed version of the studio’s heartwarming rendition ofwill play at select theaters on June 9. The subtitled version will play on June 11.The English-dubbed version of, referred to by the event organizer Fathom Events as “Ghibli Gothic,” will screen on June 10. The subtitled version will screen on June 12.The subtitled version of the fan-favorite (and rightfully so)will screen on July 13, 15 and 17, and the English-dubbed version will play on July 14 and 16.The English-dubbed version ofwill play on Aug. 4 and 6, and the subtitled version will play on Aug. 3, 5 and 7. If you opt for the English dub, you can hear Cate Blanchett’s soothing voice acting as Granmamare.The English dub of the coming-of-age storywill be shown on Aug. 25, and the subtitled version will be shown on Aug. 27.The English-dubbed version ofa spin-offofwill play on Aug. 26, and the subtitled version will screen on Aug. 28.Nearly all screenings are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on these dates, but some showtimes differ — namely for Studio Movie Grill, so be sure to check online before you head out. All of these films are near and dear to so many that it’s probably a good idea to nab your tickets early.Studio Ghibli Fest will continue into the fall and winter withandbefore wrapping up within December. To confirm dates and times, and to see all participating theaters, visit Fathom Events’ website