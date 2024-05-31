 Dallas Theaters Have a Studio Ghibli Fest | Dallas Observer
How to Make the Best of Studio Ghibli Fest in Dallas

Ghibli Fest has select theaters screening our childhood (and adult) favorites. But which ones offer fancier food and drinks?
May 31, 2024
Studio Movie Grill, one of the participating theaters during Ghibli Fest, has daily specials like $5 brownie sundaes or $6 margaritas.
Studio Movie Grill, one of the participating theaters during Ghibli Fest, has daily specials like $5 brownie sundaes or $6 margaritas.

There’s something special about walking into Cinemark and finding it’s one of those theaters with a Starbucks or Blue Bell ice cream counter inside. Popcorn and soft pretzels during a movie never fail, but some occasions call for something more, like a glass of wine and a flatbread pizza.

Several local theaters are taking part in this year's Studio Ghibli Fest, an annual celebration of the studio's animated masterpieces and unmatched animation. Many theaters offer more than your standard, garden-variety assortment of movie theater drinks and snacks, including:
  • Studio Movie Grill (Plano, Dallas, The Colony)
  • AMC Dine-In (Mesquite)
  • Strike + Reel (Garland)
  • Galaxy Theatres Grandscape (The Colony)
  • Cinemark West Plano
  • Cinemark Legacy (Plano)
  • Cinemark Dallas (Webb Chapel)
  • Cinemark (Grand Prairie) — doesn’t have much by way of additional food items on the menu, but does offer alcoholic beverages.
Below is a round-up of which theaters are screening between now and the end of summer and a sneak peak of those to follow in the fall and winter.

The Secret World of Arietty


June 9, June 11
The English-dubbed version of the studio’s heartwarming rendition of The Borrowers will play at select theaters on June 9. The subtitled version will play on June 11.


When Marnie Was There


June 10, June 12
The English-dubbed version of When Marnie Was There, referred to by the event organizer Fathom Events as “Ghibli Gothic,” will screen on June 10. The subtitled version will screen on June 12.


Princess Mononoke

July 1317
The subtitled version of the fan-favorite (and rightfully so) Princess Mononoke will screen on July 13, 15 and 17, and the English-dubbed version will play on July 14 and 16.


Ponyo

Aug. 3–7
The English-dubbed version of Ponyo will play on Aug. 4 and 6, and the subtitled version will play on Aug. 3, 5 and 7. If you opt for the English dub, you can hear Cate Blanchett’s soothing voice acting as Granmamare.

Whisper of the Heart


Aug. 25, Aug. 27
The English dub of the coming-of-age story Whisper of the Heart will be shown on Aug. 25, and the subtitled version will be shown on Aug. 27.


The Cat Returns

Aug. 26, Aug. 28
The English-dubbed version of The Cat Returns, a spin-off of Whisper of the Heart, will play on Aug. 26, and the subtitled version will screen on Aug. 28.

Nearly all screenings are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on these dates, but some showtimes differ — namely for Studio Movie Grill, so be sure to check online before you head out. All of these films are near and dear to so many that it’s probably a good idea to nab your tickets early.

Studio Ghibli Fest will continue into the fall and winter with Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Pom Poko and The Tale of Princess Kaguya before wrapping up with My Neighbor Totoro in December. To confirm dates and times, and to see all participating theaters, visit Fathom Events’ website.
