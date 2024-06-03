Impressionist Works from the DMA Are Now on Display at the Galleria

The Dallas Museum of Art is partnering with Galleria Dallas to spotlight impressionist artwork. The Impressionist Revolution: From Monet to Matisse will be on display at the Gallery Wall outside the Apple store on the first floor until June 30.
The arrangement is the result of a partnership between the two Dallas organizations. The DMA has installed several galleries on the Gallery Wall in the past, starting in 2021 when the museum previewed its Van Gogh exhibition.
“As an institution, it's important for us to expand our footprint and the museum's impact into different communities,” says J.C. Bigornia, the director of community engagement at the DMA. “And this relationship is really part of a suite of community programs that we do off-site.”
The impressionist art exhibition at the DMA opened in February and will continue until November.
The Gallery Wall is one of many community programs the DMA conducts with other organizations and institutions. Bigornia says the goal is to create outreach and promote the museum to those communities that may not be aware of the DMA and its programs.
“For us, it's building that awareness for who we are, and also to help break down barriers for communities, especially communities of color who may have different stereotypes or barriers for visiting museums,” Bigornia says.
Two Institutions, One Goal
Megan Townsend, director of marketing and partnerships at Galleria Dallas, says the Gallery Wall program and other programs the DMA has hosted have been highly popular and that the aim with partnerships such as this one is to “celebrate” the good work around North Texas.
“Through the Gallery Wall program, we work with our partners to create vibrant displays that educate our shoppers about important causes,” Townsend wrote in an email to the Observer.
The Gallery Wall display is not the only project the DMA has planned at Galleria Dallas this summer. On June 18 and 20, the museum plans to host drop-in artmaking activities for families near the Play Place on the third floor. The DMA has hosted several artmaking activities at the Galleria in the past couple of years, mainly during the summer and during spring break.
Bigornia says the planned activity will be nature-based collages, based on a Henri Mattise collage currently on display at the DMA exhibition.
“It’s a massive work that he created just from paper and scissors,” Bigornia says. “So people will be able to create their own version of the Mattise during that time.”
The Impressionist Revolution: From Monet to Matisse is on display at Galleria mall, 13350 Dallas Parkway, until June 30.