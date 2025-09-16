Screening The Summer: Film's Biggest Winners and Losers of the Season

Although the summer didn’t have a “Barbenheimer”-style cultural moment, there were certainly major victories for each major studio, as highly anticipated titles were churned out nearly every week. This may have in itself been an issue; when Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are all released within a month of one another, some audiences may choose only one opportunity. It was a summer that was light on counter-programming, which may explain why a romantic drama like Materialists and a theatrical re-release of the Netflix sensation K-pop Demon Hunters performed so well.
It’s not all about box office, as this summer also saw the release of some high-profile arthouse films, including the lovely Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, the low-key family drama A Little Prayer, and Wes Anderson’s idiosyncratic caper, The Phoenician Scheme. Nonetheless, none of the summer’s films have captured the same award season buzz that Sinners did when it debuted back in April, even if horror buffs might be mounting a Best Supporting Actress campaign for Amy Madigan’s witchy performance in Weapons.
Hollywood investors, theater owners, acting talent, critics and your average cinephile had a roller-coaster ride over the summer, filled with both highs and lows (as well as Highest 2 Lowest, the new Spike Lee joint). Here are this summer movie season’s winners and losers.