A Guide To Dallas' Best Movie Theaters

It’s no secret that the theatrical cinematic experience has been a true roller coaster ride in the last few years. Even before shutdowns related to COVID-19 changed the moviegoing experience forever, movie theaters had been struggling to adjust to modern audiences’ preferences for seeing new movies. Given the popularity of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more, many viewers (both young and old) were catching new flicks at home instead of in theaters.There’s also a deep inequity in the types of films that studios are producing. A film like(which won the Academy Award for Best Picture) cost $1 million to make; comparatively,cost over $350 million. How does that compare to television? High-profile streaming projects likeandroutinely cost over $20 million per episode. With acclaimed films likeandheaded to streaming and theaters simultaneously, the definition of a “film” itself is ever-changing.However, that doesn’t mean that there’s reason to give up hope. The outstanding box office success of recent films likeandindicates that audiences will turn out if they feel that there’s an “event-like experience.” There’s also hope in the specialty box office, as smaller films likeandhave been doing well this year on a per-screen average.Not every metropolitan area has a healthy cultural scene, but Dallas cinema fans have a multitude of options at their disposal. Although some of our favorite theaters have recently closed, you can guarantee you’ll have a rewarding cinematic experience if you check out one of these:Looking to catch up on the independent films that seem to be playing only in New York and Los Angeles? Dallas’ Angelika Theater is often the premier sight for indie films, documentaries and international features that generally don’t get wide distribution. If you’re the type of fan who likes to see films early, you might want to browse your social media pages to see if the Angelika is hosting any preview screenings.Like its sister theater, the Angelika in Plano offers the best lineup of diverse films in the North Texas area. However, both theaters also feature their fair share of classic film screenings and speciality events; this past month the theaters hosted their annual “Hitchcocktober” event celebrating the “Master of Suspense” with screenings ofandDeep in the heart of Oak Cliff lies one of the rare theaters in North Texas that can screen classical 35mm prints. Although The Texas Theater screens many mainstream films, it’s best known for its diverse series of older favorites. In fact, this spooky season saw the screening of horror favorites likeandThere’s no better way to get into the movie-going spirit than to walk into a theater surrounded by photos of cinematic icons like Marilyn Monroe, Denzel Washington, Harrison Ford, Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant. You’re standing among giants! Although “mall theaters” sometimes come with a sour reputation, the AMC Northpark location is an exception. Dallas’ Luke Wilson recently cited the theater as a favorite during his chat with us aboutIMAX used to be something that you could enjoy for special events at SeaWorld, but it’s become an increasingly popular screening method for Hollywood blockbusters. We recently saw films like, andmake use of the format for their exhilarating action sequences. If you’re looking forward to checking out upcoming mega-sequels likeandin IMAX, you’ll have to head over to the area’s best Cinemark location.Since 1974, Inwood Theater has been the North Texas area’s signature “hangout destination.” With couches, recliners, a full bar and even ottomans, Inwood Theater gives cinema-goers a home away from home. It’s also hosting some exciting upcoming events, including a screening of Empire of Light with a virtual Q&A with writer/director Sam Mendes.It’s not just movies at the LOOK Dine-In Cinema; this premiere destination event hosts school trips, church events, streamed concerts and gaming groups. It also offers a full dine-in bar and menu with items far beyond your typical popcorn and M&Ms.Have you ever wanted a movie theater within a Dave & Busters? That’s essentially what the EVO Entertainment theater in Southlake is. Although you can certainly check out a wide variety of new flicks, the entertainment center also features laser tag, rock climbing, bumper cars, arcade games, a bowling alley, a full-service bar and a restaurant. Drop your kids off to play some games while you go check out some real movies!The North Texas area is lucky enough to feature multiple Alamo Drafthouse locations, with theaters in Lake Highlands, Denton, Richardson and Las Colinas. We’re picking the Cedars location in the heart of Dallas as our favorite, although that might just be because it's the theater that generally hosts the Dallas International Film Festival. You’ve never seen so manyposters in the same place!Who says that going to a movie can’t be a team-building experience? The Cinepolis Luxury theater on Victory Lane hosts speciality parties, cocktail receptions, work events and more. If you’re there just to check out, you can sign up for the chain’s special loyalty program.