South Park Episode Making Fun of Charlie Kirk Pulled After Fatal Shooting

Paramount, the company that owns Comedy Central, pulled the Aug. 6 episode "Got Nuts" from its broadcasting schedule, but the show is still available on the streaming platform Paramount + and Comedy Central's website. Fans of the show noticed the change after the episode didn't air as scheduled on Wednesday, September 10, on Comedy Central's TV broadcast.
The "Got Nut" episode is the second in a season hailed for its merciless mockery of the Trump administration by creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, both Colorado natives. It involves Cartman taking over a far-right podcast and trying to be a "masterdebater" with Kirk's recognizable haircut and mannerisms, like constantly drinking from water bottles and making religious arguments.
"If anyone here is going to be a master debater, it's me," Cartman angrily yells at one point. He even vies for a "Charlie Kirk Award for Young Master Debaters" by arguing "America loves abortions" and citing Bible verses during the kind of open-air "Prove Me Wrong" debates Kirk was known for hosting.
On his campun tours, Kirk would set up "Prove Me Wrong" tables, where he would debate college students. The Utah Valley University was the first stop on Kirk's "American Comeback Tour."
Viral social media video from Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" debates with college students — on topics like abortion, Israel and Palestine, trans rights and immigration — helped propel his national profile as a key conservative voice. President Donald Trump considered Kirk a close ally and broke the news of his death on Truth Social.
"Prove me wrong," Donovan says to a small crowd. "That sounds like a very female and Jew thing to say. If you guys don't like it, why don't you come debate me on my podcast?"
After the episode aired, Kirk called the parody "hilarious" and a "badge of honor" despite one character telling Cartman, drawn to look like Kirk, has the "stupidest haircut I've ever seen."
Kirk was supposed to go to Colorado for the next stop of his tour on Thursday, September 11, the day after he was shot, for a Q&A session at a Truth & Liberty Conference in Woodland Park. He had two events planned at Colorado State University on September 18, too, including a "Prove Me Wrong" debate on campus.
The Truth & Liberty Conference will now kick off with a tribute for Kirk, according to Andrew Wommack Ministries, which is organizing the three-day event.
"We believe the lord will make his ultimate sacrifice a 'turning point' for our nation," Wommack said in an announcement. "Charlie was going to join us as our guest speaker during our Truth and Liberty Conference this week. We will honor Charlie by continuing the conference as scheduled and holding a tribute tomorrow night with a special panel discussion."