Whataburger and Uchiba Celebrate King of the Hill With Special Deals and Menu Items

Looking for something to snack on while watching the season of the North Texas-inspired cult classic?
September 10, 2025
Image: Chef Tyson Cole
Chef Tyson Cole served as inspiration for Bobby's career path. Now he's serving up some skewers. Uchiba
King of the Hill, a cult classic cartoon set in a fictional North Texas town, has continued wearing its DFW bona fides on its sleeves in this year’s reboot. The new episodes allude to familiar spots ranging from AT&T Stadium to the Meyerson Symphony Center. It’s only fitting that Dallas (particularly its food scene) would start to reflect the world of the show right back at it.

Creator Mike Judge recently cited Austin-based chef and restaurateur Tyson Cole as the inspiration for main family member Bobby Hill’s new career as the owner of a Japanese-German fusion called Robata Chane. To celebrate the shout-out, the Dallas location of Cole’s restaurant Uchiba will offer its own Robata Chane, a pork belly skewer with miso chili butter, cornichon relish, beer cheese and crispy pork furikaka, at two for $14 through Sunday, Sept 14. Like the name, the ingredients are a nod to the Japanese and German influences of the fictional restaurant.

“Mike Judge has been a loyal Uchi regular and I am a longtime fan of his work,” Cole stated in a press release. “So to find out that I have played a part in the storyline of such an iconic character is really exciting.”
click to enlarge
Whataburger X Hulu

Whataburger is also paying homage to King of the Hill this week, one Texas legend to another. The fast food chain has been a fixture on the show over the years and is now embracing its place in the lore by offering a free No. 2 double meat Whataburger (Hank Hill’s favorite) with the online or in-app purchase of a medium fry and drink through Friday, Sept. 12.

King of the Hill is as Texas as Whataburger — down-to-earth and full of heart,” said Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler in a statement to the press. “We share the same love for satisfying meals with great company and plenty of laughs. This collaboration is a tribute to our roots and the fans who keep showing up, burger after burger.”

For all the Dallas fans streaming the new season (or going back and revisiting previous ones), there’s no shortage of things to snack on in front of the TV. “We tell you hwat.”
Image: Carly May Gravley
Carly May Gravley
