The Essential Guide to Father's Day in Dallas

Father’s Day is June 18, and what better way to show your appreciation for Dad than by treating to him to an unforgettable day that’s all about him — and food and drink. Whether your pops is a sports nut, a foodie extraordinaire, a golfer or simply enjoys spending time with his loved ones, Dallas has something to suit every interest. So, get ready to celebrate in style as we explore the top things to do with your dad on his special day.
Al Biernat’s
Oak Lawn and North Dallas
Instead of getting dad a tie for his special day, treat him to a feast at Al Biernat’s
. Reserve a spot at either location of Al Biernat’s on June 18 for a Father’s Day brunch menu or dinner service with specials. Just for the day, you can get a tender filet mignon, a prime NY strip or a juicy prime cowboy cut rib-eye for a discounted price.
click to enlarge
No need to let Father's Day interfere with your pop's Sunday golf game, thanks to Another Round.
Courtesy of Another Round
660 Fort Worth Ave., No. 100 (West Dallas) Another Round
Another Round
is offering a mini golf special of nine holes for four plus a Bad Birdie or Forefathers polo for $85. Dads can also enjoy 15% off on select polos and $4 domestic beer all day.
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane
Celebrate Father’s Day in style at high-end saloon Billy Can Can
in Victory Park. Treat your dad to an exclusive three-course dinner priced at $75 per person. Begin with a trio of appetizers followed by a meat platter showcasing a prime rib-eye steak, a duo of sausages, crispy hot-fried quail and tender barbecue short ribs accompanied by an assortment of sides and desserts. Elevate the experience with an optional bourbon tasting or a curated wine pairing.
The Crescent Club
400 Crescent Court (Uptown)
At Hotel Crescent Court
’s sky-high restaurant on the hotel’s 17th
floor, Dad can enjoy a view of downtown and savor his favorite dishes from stations including a seafood bar, meaty dishes at the carving station, a dessert station to sweeten the day and more.
Father’s Day Brunch will take place on Sunday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Crescent Club
and is open for members and non-members. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made on OpenTable
. The price is $95 per person and $55 for children 6–12.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
1717 Leonard St. (Arts District) Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
in HALL Arts Hotel is offering a special jazz brunch with music. Try the lemon ricotta pancakes, a perfect balance of zesty and fluffy goodness. Or, for a few savory options, indulge in the Croque Madame Ellie or seared Verlasso salmon with a miso-yuzu glaze, roasted hen of the wood mushrooms and shelled edamame.
Fearing’s Restaurant
2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) Fearing’s Restaurant
at The Ritz-Carlton is offering a Fathers’ Day brunch for $130 per adult ($45 for kids) that begins with a plate of flavorful pimento cheese for the table. With a choice of both a starter and a main course, you and your dad can explore a range of creations. And to top it all off, a dessert duo awaits to satisfy your sweet tooth. As an added touch of luxury, each dad will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience on the patio, featuring a cigar roller and a personalized Maker’s Mark bottle-dipping station.
Fig & Favor
2850 N. Harwood St., No. 110 (Uptown)
Surprise Dad with his favorite wine, artisanal meats and cheeses, cooking essentials and sweets with curated Fathers’ Day gift baskets from Harwood District’s artisanal market. They're exclusive to Fig & Favor
, and they start at $75. Fig & Favor is a European-inspired market for daily essentials and favorites from a full coffee menu, dinner to take home and heat up, sommelier-selected bottles of wine and a variety of gelato and treats for every craving.
Haywire
1920 McKinney Ave., No. 100 (Uptown) Haywire
is rolling out the red carpet for Dad with a spectacular brunch buffet priced at $59.95 per adult ($19.95 per child ages 5–12). Buffet options will include a carving station, taco bar, breakfast selections, seafood bar and desserts.
Heim BBQ Ultimate BBQ Dad Class
5333 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth
For the third consecutive year, the Fort Worth location of Heim BBQ is offering Dad the opportunity to perfect his meat smoking craft. You can score him some lessons from Travis Heim, who will discuss and share recipes for easy BBQ appetizers, brisket, burnt ends (pork belly and brisket) as well as seasonal sides and desserts. There will be a Q&A session and a smokehouse tour, and guests will receive samples of meats. Heim BBQ dry rubs and beer, liquor and wine will be available for purchase. Heim’s Ultimate BBQ Dad Class is being held on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets at $250 are available via Eventbrite.
Ice House at Monument Realty PGA District
3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco
The newly opened Ice House in the Monument Realty PGA District
is offering drink specials and a prix-fixe menu for Father’s Day with lobster mac and cheese, smoked prime rib and a "Kitchen Sink" sundae. Drink specials include beer and seltzer buckets. The regular menu is also available. Hitting bays in the Ice House are open until 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18. $45 per person, $25 per child (child portion).
Lounge by Topgolf at Monument Realty PGA District
3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco
The Lounge by Topgolf
is the perfect place to bring the golf-loving dads this Father’s Day for chef-driven dishes, craft cocktails and Swing Suites with Toptracer technology. Test your swing on a virtual course or battle your friends and family in a game of zombie dodgeball. Drinks specials will include beer and seltzer buckets.
click to enlarge
Sample a flight of rye whiskeys and a pork chop at Meddlesome Moth.
Courtesy of Meddlesome Moth
1621 Oaklawn Ave. (Design District)
Meddlesome Moth
Design District craft beer and cocktail pioneer Meddlesome Moth
celebrates Father’s Day all weekend long June 17–18 with brunch and dinner specials in addition to the popular menu. Available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., brunch specials include a Father’s Day bacon and whiskey flight with one pour each of Angels Envy, Whiskey Pig 10-year, Barrell Armida and High West Rendezvous rye whiskeys paired with brown sugar, jalapeño, cocoa chili and black pepper bacon ($50). Additional menu specials include Badass Bacon Waffle ($17) drizzled with brie fondue, strawberry framboise jam and blackberries served with bacon, and an 8-ounce Berkshire pork chop ($26) served with fried eggs, sticky buns, arugula salad and fresh berries. A 16-ounce cowboy rib-eye with grilled shrimp, Parmesan-crusted mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and lemon béarnaise is available after 5 p.m. ($75). Reservations are recommended. For additional information and to reserve a table call 214-628-7900 or go to mothinthe.net
. Complimentary valet parking is provided.
Monarch
1401 Elm St. (Downtown)
Celebrate the dad in your life from 5 to 10 p.m. by wining and dining him with the dinner he deserves at Monarch
. Take the elevator to the 49th-floor culinary hotspot for a breathtaking view of Dallas alongside live cigar rolling in the lounge and dinner. Monarch’s Italian menu includes indulgent favorites such as the fire-roasted king salmon ($44) and filet mignon ($58), or opt for the Father’s Day special, a wood-fired porcelet coppa paired with Texas field pea ragout and rosemary jus ($150). To top off the night, your guest of honor will take home a complimentary Michter’s Old Fashioned and a handcrafted cigar, rolled by an on-site cigar roller. Book your table at monarchrestaurants.com
.
The Ranch at Las Colinas
857 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving
Make your way to The Ranch at Las Colinas
for a Father’s Day Brunch that will offer a wide array of buffet stations. Treat your taste buds to a carving station, taco bar, seafood bar, breakfast bar and dessert bar. Reservations (as well as stretchy pants) are strongly encouraged. The price for adults is $59.95. Kids 8–12 can indulge for $19.95, and those 4 and under eat for free.
Restaurant Beatrice
1111 N. Beckley (Bishop Arts/Oak Cliff) Restaurant Beatrice
, our new favorite Cajun spot in Bishop Arts, will be treating Dad to a special Father’s Day Dinner of crawfish boudin, oysters, gumbo, Mammaw’s fried chicken and chef's smoked pork ribs and prime rib.
Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar
2501 N. Harwood St., No. 225 (Uptown) Saint Ann
is offering a Rock & Roll Brunch this Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Unlimited brunch offerings include double-stack sliders, smoked salmon, chilaquiles, herb-studded prime rib and more, and a live band will be playing all the classic rock songs that Dad loves. The restaurant’s entire whiskey selection will be half off on Father’s Day. Reservations are recommended. The cost for adults $65, children 12 or under $20, and free for children 5 and under. A $50 deposit is required per reservation.
Shell Shack
Multiple Locations
This Father’s Day, celebrate the dad in your life with crawdaddies specials at Shell Shack
. Dads can indulge in 3 lbs. of crawfish for pickup only at any of the locations.
click to enlarge
Texas dads love meat. Ten50 has them covered this Father's Day.
Courtesy of Ten50
1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson
Ten50
No reservations this Father’s Day? Treat your dad this holiday to a true Texas-style BBQ meal from Ten50
. Options include smoked meats, sandwiches, house-made sides, fresh desserts and more. Prices vary. To place an order call 1-855-QUE-1050 or go online at [email protected]
8687 N. Central Expressway, No. 2712 (NorthPark)
Terra
Honor your father with a brunch from Eataly Dallas’ rooftop restaurant, Terra
, on Saturday, June 17, or Sunday, June 18. Dine inside the greenery-filled space and watch chefs make magic on the wood-burning Italian grill, or soak up the spring weather on the expansive outdoor terrace. Terra’s all-inclusive menu
has options for everyone to have a delicious and abundant meal. Brunch is priced at $55 ($25 for children 10 and under). Reservations are accessible through OpenTable
, with both indoor and outdoor dining options available. Terra is open for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.