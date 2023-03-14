16 Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas

Here in Dallas, we do a pretty bang-up job of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day ourselves. Which is interesting, since our Irish population — 4.4% as of the 2022 Census — is lower than average. But what Dallas lacks in actual Irish people, it makes up for with sheer determination and the variety of events. If you’re looking to step up your festivities beyond some green socks or a six-pack of Guinness, this list offers options for every type of price point and partier.
Friday, March 15Fiddlinda & Friends
7:30 p.m., Friday, March 15
Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Drive, Allen
Free
Enjoy an evening of traditional Irish music led by Linda Relph, a Dallas music legend who helped found the Celtic Rock group The Killdares. That band retired in 2016 after five studio albums and 20 years playing all over God’s green earth, but you can hear Relph in concert with some of her favorite musicians at the Allen Library this month. Did we mention it’s free?
Kiss Me I’m Irish Express
7:25 p.m., Friday, March 15
Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine
$42
This scenic train ride won’t take you to Ireland, but for $42 it’s about as close as you can get. Those 21+ are invited to board at the historic Cotton Belt Depot in downtown Grapevine and enjoy a two-hour experience that includes Irish music, food and two beers served in a souvenir mug, with additional beer available for purchase.
Saturday, March 16World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickles Parade
8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, March 16
Historic Downtown Mansfield, 106 S. Main St., Mansfield
Free
Because it’s home to Best Maid pickles, Mansfield has earned the colorful distinction of being the “pickle capital of Texas.” This might be helpful to know before you show up at the thoroughly pickled St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Palooza, which features a 6-foot-tall dancing pickle, babies in pickle costumes and a float of ladies dubbed the Pickle Queens. The event is totally free, including parking and shuttles, but you’ll probably want to shop the various food and market vendors who will be on-site.
McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk
11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, March 16
Historic Downtown McKinney, 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney
$35
Pick up a St. Patrick’s Day beer cup and a map and take a leisurely stroll through Downtown McKinney to sample over 20 different adult beverages at the McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk. Visit the stations located inside shops to do a little light browsing as you refill your glass with Guinness, craft beer from over a dozen North Texas breweries, plus cider, seltzer and even some Irish whiskey. Take a photo in the St. Patrick’s Day photo booth located on the lawn when you’re good and tipsy.
Legacy Hall St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
10 a.m., Saturday, March 16
Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Free until 7 p.m.
Make a day of it and head to Legacy Hall in Plano for a full slate of St. Patrick’s Day entertainment, including six free sets from DJs and bands the Blaggards, Disco Queen and Party Kings. Lots of food options and green beer are available for purchase. And if you want to keep the party going, it costs as little as $5 to stick around for the 7 p.m. show by ‘90s cover band Live 90.
Lower Greenville Ave. St. Patrick’s Day Block Party
9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, March 16
2908 Greenville Ave.
$20 at the gate
This all-day party blocks off Greenville Avenue between Vanderbilt Avenue and Vickery Boulevard, connecting seven of the strip’s best bars and restaurants, including Stan’s Blue Note, Dodie’s, Terilli’s and Irish pub the Dubliner. You have to be 21 or older to gain entry, as the beer will flow at multiple cash-only beer tents. Dance your heart out at three music stages, and if you have the stamina to make it past 6 p.m., you can move inside the bars to continue celebrating until 2 a.m. Take a free shuttle from Mockingbird Station to skip the parking hassle.
St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville 5K
8 a.m., Saturday, March 16
Energy Square, 4925 Greenville Ave.
$44–$59
Dress up in your most eccentric green garb and run a short and sweet 5K that starts and ends at Energy Square and takes you in a loop around East University Boulevard, Skillman Street, Southwestern Boulevard and back down Greenville Avenue. If you run fast, you could win cash prizes up to $500, but everyone’s a winner at the St. Paddy’s Day Dash. It all ends with an afterparty in a free beer garden and a donut eating contest, to name only a couple of the perks that come with your entry. Plus, it puts you in prime position to watch the parade that goes down Greenville at 11 a.m.
Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, March 16
Greenville Avenue between Blackwell Street and SMU Boulevard
When the Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade got its start in 1979, it was a little neighborhood parade with a few dinky floats. Just a decade later, when city officials granted it a permit, the event brought out 20,000 spectators and “a green longhorn steer and three elephants with green toenails,” according to the event’s website. Today it’s the quintessential St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in Dallas, and it's sponsored by the Dallas Mavericks. While we can’t promise you’ll see any elephants this year, colorful floats and marching bands are a sure thing.
UpDog Dallas St. Paddy’s Day Bash
8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17
Center for Canine Sports, 300 S. Kirby St., Garland
$12.50 per game
Put a four-leaf clover bandana on Fido and team up for some friendly competition at the Center for Canine Sports in Garland. There are many agility and disc games to choose from over this two-day event, and dogs of all breeds and experience levels are welcome. The six competitors with the most points will earn awards, and if you discover a passion for canine sports, you can keep racking ‘em up at UpDog events all over the country.
Sunday, March 17Behan
5 p.m., Sunday, March 17
Poor David’s Pub, 1313 Botham Jean Blvd.
$21–$25
Head over to Poor David’s Pub in the Cedars for a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — and the pub’s 47th anniversary weekend — out of the Greenville Avenue fray. You’ll be treated to Celtic music courtesy of family band Behan as you ring in the holiday, with promises that everyone who sees them leaves as family, too.
Dangerfield Day
10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday, March 17
The Ginger Man, 5228 N. O’Connor Blvd., No. 126, Irving
Free
Irish writer J.P. Donleavy’s The Ginger Man gives this beloved pub more than its name. It also inspires the bar's St. Patrick’s Day celebration, aptly named Dangerfield Day after the novel’s main character. Stop by on March 17 for an authentic celebration including a "Shamrock Hunt" event, live music from indie rock band The She and plenty of Irish food and beer all day. If your taste buds have an appetite to wander from the Emerald Isle, you can also order from the pub’s selection of over 100 specialty beers.
St. Patty’s Goat Yoga
10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Sunday, March 17
Martin House Brewing, 220 S. Sylvania Ave., No. 209, Fort Worth
$20–$32
Do something good for your body and soul this St. Patrick’s Day and make time for yoga … with goats. All you need to bring to this class at Martin House Brewing is a yoga mat, a water bottle, your phone for pictures and a love for animals. Trained professionals will be there to show you both how to downward dog and “how to properly handle a goat.” (Although, judging by the photos of people with goats perched on them, it seems like the goats do most of the handling.) On Goat Yoga Dallas’ Instagram page, the organizers reiterate that the goats are not potty trained. That should go without saying, but if things turn crappy, there’s always beer.
Cowboys & Clovers
4–8 p.m., Sunday, March 17
Grandscape
5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
Free
If you haven’t checked out the gargantuan shopping mall and entertainment complex known as the Grandscape, St. Patrick’s Day may be the perfect opportunity. Do some exploring, then head over to the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at 4 p.m. for a Texas spin on Ireland’s most celebrated holiday. Your first stop is the free Cowboys and Clovers station to get decked out in some St. Patrick’s Day swag, then grab a green margarita, beer or lemonade. Pipes and drums, a comedy shootout, Irish dance, a beard competition and a performance by The Rogues make up the varied schedule of entertainment.
St. Patty’s Rainbow Paint and Play
4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 17
Play Street Museum Allen, 950 W. Stacy Road, No. 100, Allen
$22 per child
Kids can get in on the St. Patrick’s festivities at Play Street Museum in Allen during this special themed event. They’ll create a rainbow canvas painting and enjoy supervised play in the museum’s interactive, kid-sized city. Younger siblings under 1 can play for free. Festive attire is encouraged, and remember to BYOPoG (Bring Your Own Pot of Gold).
Friday, March 22Darren Kiely
8 p.m., Friday, March 22
Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St.
$20
If you’re late to the party or just want a less kitschy way to celebrate, this performance by Darren Kiely at Sons of Hermann Hall fits the bill. His folky pop, inspired by traditional Irish music and contemporary influences such as The Lumineers, has caught the ear of his home country and has sold out venues in New York and Nashville. He’s stopping by in support of his recent EP Lost, but finding a good spot to watch the show will be easy at one of Dallas’ most intimate and charming music venues.
Celtic Angels Ireland
Sunday, March 24
3 p.m., Sunday, March 24
Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St., Arlington
$26–$52
If some old-fashioned Irish music, dance and storytelling is what you’re after, you can’t do better than this production that promises to take you to the “verdant valleys and heathery Highlands,” where you can “step back in time to the land of saints and scholars.” You’ll hear more than 30 traditional and contemporary Irish tunes brought to life by an Irish creative team including the award-winning Trinity Ensemble, Celtic Angels and Celtic Knights dancers.