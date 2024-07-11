 Fire Destroys Fort Worth Night Club Baby Dolls | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Fire Destroys Fort Worth Night Club Baby Dolls

Adult entertainment club Baby Dolls collapsed yesterday as the result of a structure fire, which is under investigation.
July 11, 2024
Fire engulfs the Baby Dolls adult entertainment club in Fort Worth on Wednesday.
Fire engulfs the Baby Dolls adult entertainment club in Fort Worth on Wednesday. Glen E. Ellman
Share this:
The Fort Worth fire department responded to a fire at adult entertainment club Baby Dolls Wednesday morning.

A call reporting a structure fire in the 3600 block of Highway 157 came in around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building and said they noticed that the back wall of the night club had been compromised.
click to enlarge
Despite firefighters' efforts, flames collapsed the building's walls.
Glen E. Ellman
Soon after, the back wall collapsed, which later resulted in a total collapse of the building. No firefighters were in the club, which was closed, at the time of the collapse and there were no reports of injuries.

Eight fire engines and three ladder trucks responded, with additional support from the Euless Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture writer at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.
Texas Gets Its First Korean Scalp Spa in Carrollton

Health & Wellness

Texas Gets Its First Korean Scalp Spa in Carrollton

By Mollie Jamison
A 'Butterfly Stop' Art Installation Takes Center Stage at Frisco’s New Kaleidoscope Park

Architecture & Design

A 'Butterfly Stop' Art Installation Takes Center Stage at Frisco’s New Kaleidoscope Park

By Charles Farmer
Bad Dads? Crowne Plaza Hotel Downtown Evicts Hundreds of Gay Partiers

Arts & Culture News

Bad Dads? Crowne Plaza Hotel Downtown Evicts Hundreds of Gay Partiers

By Charles Farmer
Bridgerton Comes to Life at the Dallas Public Library's July Ball

Arts & Culture News

Bridgerton Comes to Life at the Dallas Public Library's July Ball

By Samantha Thornfelt
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation