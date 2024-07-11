Fire Destroys Fort Worth Night Club Baby Dolls

click to enlarge Despite firefighters' efforts, flames collapsed the building's walls. Glen E. Ellman

The Fort Worth fire department responded to a fire at adult entertainment club Baby Dolls Wednesday morning.A call reporting a structure fire in the 3600 block of Highway 157 came in around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building and said they noticed that the back wall of the night club had been compromised.Soon after, the back wall collapsed, which later resulted in a total collapse of the building. No firefighters were in the club, which was closed, at the time of the collapse and there were no reports of injuries.Eight fire engines and three ladder trucks responded, with additional support from the Euless Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.