10 Fictional Holidays You Can Celebrate in Real Life

That’s where pop culture comes in. Thanks to the multiverse of film and television, there are countless other holidays for the most festive among us to celebrate when the tedium of things like Christmas and National Polka Dot Day become too much.
For this list, we included holidays that are observed in fictional movies and TV shows that can also be meaningfully celebrated in real life. That means days like May the Fourth Be With You (which isn’t celebrated by the characters in Star Wars), Oct. 3 from Mean Girls (which isn't nearly as significant to the characters as it is to the fans), Die Hard Christmas (that's just Christmas, guys. Come on), or Harry Potter’s birthday (he’s not real and, therefore, won’t show up to your party) don’t count. Sorry, nerds.
(And before you ask, we're aware that Friends popularized the idea of having a "Friendsgiving," but the show didn't invent it. People who don't like or live close to their families have spent holidays with their friends since the dawn of time.)
That being said, here are some of the best and funniest fictional holidays to add to your calendar this year.
Galentine’s Day, Parks and Recreation
Invented by Parks protagonist Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler), Galentine’s Day is observed the day after Valentine’s Day and is all about celebrating platonic love between female friends. It usually involves breakfast food and exchanging gifts and, according to Knope, is “like Lillith Fair minus the angst, plus frittatas.” The holiday is now widely celebrated in the real world, even getting a co-sign from Michelle Obama in 2020.
On #GalentinesDay, I want to shout out my girlfriends who help me stay sane and grounded through all of life’s ups and downs. Whether catching up over the phone or laughing it out during an 80s-themed workout, I know I can lean on these ladies—and that’s made all the difference. pic.twitter.com/wcnamOyTJS— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 13, 2020
Leap Day, 30 Rock
Leap Day is very real, but a 30 Rock episode marked the first time anyone dared to give the quadrennial celebration the lore and tradition it deserves. It involves a character named Leap Day William, who’s kind of like Santa Claus except that he has gills and lives in the Mariana Trench, and comes from an in-universe classic seasonal film starring Jim Carrey. Seeing how 2024 is a leap year, now’s your chance to celebrate this holiday the way Tina Fey intended.
Rex Manning Day, Empire Records
Observed on April 8, Rex Manning Day commemorates the day that fictional '80s singer Rex Manning visited the titular record store in Empire Records. You can celebrate this holiday in real life the same way the characters in the film did: stealing from your workplace, shooting your shot with your celebrity crush and dressing in the most '90s fashion imaginable.
The Perfect Date, Miss Congeniality
During the question and answer portion of the fictional Miss United States pageant in Miss Congeniality, Miss Rhode Island is asked to describe her idea of a perfect date. Misunderstanding the question, she answers with a calendar date: April 25, “because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.” On April 25, you can pay respect to The Perfect Date by wearing your favorite light jacket and commenting on how nice the weather is.
Freedom Day, Futurama
Though no exact date is given, Freedom Day, a holiday when you can do anything you want, is understood to be the show’s futuristic parody of Independence Day. The plot involves a character eating an Earth flag, believing it to be his right on Freedom Day, only to be declared a traitor. You can celebrate Freedom Day by doing something that is technically legal but socially unacceptable and will almost certainly draw backlash.
Treat Yo Self Day, Parks and Recreation
The folks at Parks and Rec truly knew what they were doing with their fake holidays. Observed every Oct. 13 since 2011, Treat Yo Self Day is the day where you, for lack of a better phrase, treat yo self by indulging in the finer things in life: luxury clothing, fine dining or, in the case of one character, a Batman costume.
Slapsgiving, How I Met Your Mother
Slapsgiving, which was part of a storyline that allowed Marshall to slap Barney five times whenever he wanted, involved mostly a typical Thanksgiving dinner. The only difference was that, at some point, Barney would be slapped again and had to spend to entire holiday in fear. We wouldn’t recommend replicating Slapsgiving in real life. But if all parties involved are OK with it, we don’t see why you couldn’t.
Ludachristmas, 30 Rock
30 Rock was another sitcom with a great track record on fake holidays, and Ludachristmas' simplicity is what makes it great. It’s basically a boozy, raucous office Christmas party. (The name is a pun on the word "ludicrous," referencing how crazy the parties get. No relation to the rapper Ludacris.) If your coworkers are bare minimum fun to hang out with, you may have celebrated it before without even realizing it.
Festivus, Seinfeld
Like Galentine’s Day, Festivus has taken off in the real world and it’s easy to see why. The low barrier of entry is kind of the point. The holiday was invented by George's family in the show as an alternative to the overly commercialized Christmas season and contains several heartwarming traditions, including “Festivus miracles” (easily explained occurrences that take place on Festivus) and, most importantly, the airing of grievances, when you tell your family all the ways they disappointed you this year. It truly is a holiday for “the rest of us.”
Refrigerator Day, Dinosaurs
If you’re still looking for the perfect goofy, secular alternative to Christmas (and there are a lot of them), look no further. In Dinosaurs, the characters celebrate Refrigerator Day (Fridge Day for short) to honor the miraculous invention that saved them from a life of roaming around in search of food and allowed them to settle down and start families. Other than that little caveat, it’s pretty much exactly like Christmas. Next time the holidays roll around, celebrate Fridge Day by raising a glass to the ice box, then go back to whatever you were doing.