Ken Paxton's Apparent Luxury Rental Home Is an Urban Cowboy's Wet Dream

It’s a 5-bedroom cabin fit for royalty — or former President Donald Trump, as it were. It’s the Bohemian Grove of Oklahoma. It’s an urban cowboy’s wet dream.
It also apparently happens to be owned by Texas’ untouchable AG: Warren Kenneth “Ken” Paxton Jr.
This breathtaking retreat is so grand that one could be inclined to overlook the alleged ethical concerns associated with its supposed proprietor.
On Thursday, KUT’s Lauren McGaughy reported that early last year Paxton purchased a rental property “matching the lodge’s location and description” for a cool $1.6 million. He didn’t, however, disclose said cabin on the annual transparency report he’s required to submit to the state. Nor has the MAGA-lovin’ firebrand disclosed the (at least) five additional out-of-state properties owned by either him or his blind trust.
This means that Texas’ top lawyer could be “running afoul of state law,” according to KUT.
The Copper Canyon Lodge “has everything," its Vrbo listing promises. Five bedrooms. A hot tub. Masseuse on offer.— Lauren McGaughy 🌟 (@lmcgaughy) December 7, 2023
Not so obvious? It's apparent owner: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
[FYI this is my first solo byline for public radio @kut!]https://t.co/E4ir9RjdLb #txlege
What? There’s no way that Paxton, who’s set to go on trial next year for felony securities fraud charges and who’s been accused of corruption and bribery, could possibly be running afoul of state law. He’s long rejected claims of wrongdoing. He’s as honest as they come.
If Copper Canyon Lodge were featured on an episode of Political Cribs, which has not yet been made into a TV show but which absolutely should, viewers would no doubt be entranced. Stunning taxidermy, so much wood, cow-print covers: chef’s kiss.
At roughly 1,350 words, the Copper Canyon property description is longer than a dad-gummed college English essay. It features a dizzying number of exclamation points, as seen in this highly enthusiastic paragraph:
“Back on the main level, you will find another staircase leading to the upstairs loft/game room! This incredibly spacious room has all your entertainment needs covered! You will find a pool table, shuffleboard, pub style seating, and a wet bar equipped with 2 additional full-size refrigerators! Just off the game room you will find access to the outdoor balcony, which features a foosball table and plenty of seating to take in the towering pines!”
Wow! Are you serious!
But wait — that’s not all!
Up to 19 whole humans can sleep in this down-home McMansion, resting weary heads upon “fine pillows” and “high-end luxury mattress[es].” Also on site are an “oversized hot tub,” “premium linens” (what, no thread-count?), a “well-appointed stone gas fireplace” and — best of all — cornhole.
Feeling tense? Hungry? Messy? The Copper Canyon elves can help you access added services like a masseuse, private chef or housekeeper. They can also aid in arranging in-cabin “entertainment.” Whatever that means.
But there are some rules down here at the lodge, mmk? No fireworks, pets, smoking or vaping — and don’t even think about “piping.” Whatever that means.
Attorney General Ken Paxton has yet to disclose numerous properties and vacation rentals that he owns, raising ethics concerns. Among them: This 20-person cabin that was until recently available for $395 a night. #txlege— Robert Downen (@RobertDownen_) December 7, 2023
STORY via @lmcgaughy https://t.co/dshVVavFVQ pic.twitter.com/OesKaB3byb
For the most part, this little slice of Country Crock heaven has accrued rapturous reviews, nabbing a 10 out of 10 on VRBO. Former guests have described it as “awesome,” “great” and “excellent.”
Take, for example, Neera A., who stayed for a couple of nights last June. The place was spotless and the comfort-level superb, but there were a couple of minor flaws.
“The shower pressure was low upstairs and some of the locks were shaky but otherwise perfect trip!” Neera A. wrote.
Uh-oh. Hear that, Paxton? We know you’re busy ensuring that women with complicated pregnancies and their doomed-from-the-start fetuses suffer, but you’d better get to tightening those locks and strengthening that water pressure. Stat.