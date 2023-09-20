 The Best New Foods at the State Fair of Texas | Dallas Observer
State Fair of Texas

The Observer's Guide to the Best New Foods at the Fair

Every year the fair introduces new foods and here are a few we're jazzed to try.
September 20, 2023
Fried Cacio e Pepe from Eataly
Fried Cacio e Pepe from Eataly State Fair of Texas
Getting into the fair as a food concessionaire is almost as difficult as getting a driver’s license. Potential vendors have to show they can provide that “Howdy, Y’all” experience consistently. There are plenty of forms to fill out and hoops to jump through. Here are some rookie foods we’re excited to try.

Eataly's Fried Cacio e Pepe

The giant Italian grocery store, Eataly, opened in Dallas in 2020 and it's working its way deep into the heart of Texas. They’ll be serving up an Italian classic with a State Fair twist: fried cacio e pepe. Pasta is tossed with a rich Pecorino Romano cheese and ground black pepper, then molded into a ball, deep-fried and served with a side of house-made marinara sauce. It looks like a huge pasta hockey puck (but yummy). Eataly’s booth is outside of Grand Place near First Avenue.

click to enlarge
These Sandos are not fried and come with milk bread and chantilly cream.
State Fair of Texas

Sandoitchi Sandos

This pop-up is popping up at the fair this year. If you’re a fan of the Japanese milk bread sando, you’ll be glad to know nothing here is fried. Try the classic Strawberry Cream Sando: strawberries and chantilly cream between thick slices of Japanese milk bread. Sandoitchi is in the Tower Building.

click to enlarge
Deep fried Vietnamese coffee will power you through the fair.
State Fair of Texas

Deep-Fried Vietnamese Coffee

Real Vietnamese coffee will make you hear color. It’s amazing. For this treat they infuse cake with the slow-brewed coffee, roll it into a ball, batter it and fry it. Like almost everything else here, it’s dusted with powdered sugar and served with condensed milk, which is key. Deep-Fried Vietnamese Coffee is at Eat Crispies stand along the Midway.

click to enlarge
Sure, why not?
State Fair of Texas

Fried Fireball Shots

Why not? Fried Fireball comes with a shot of the malt-liquor version of the liquor (no hard booze at the fair) and a square of angel food cake. This devil and angel concoction is at the Pizza and Nacho stand along the Midway near the Cotton Bowl Plaza.
