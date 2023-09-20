The Observer's Picks for Hidden Gems at the State Fair of Texas

Highland Park Soda Fountain



Lupita’s Gorditas



click to enlarge State Fair of Texas

Texapolitan Pizza



Patty Melt



Baileys



Stuffed Wings



If you are looking for something a little different, prepare to spend your coupons wisely at these off-the-beaten-path culinary delights.The soda fountain on Knox Street closed in 2018 after more than 100 years in business, but lovers of their classic shakes and grilled cheese sandwiches can enjoy them at the fair. Michelle Edwards runs the stand and offers a simple menu that will remind fairgoers what it was like to be a kid at her family's soda fountain. Fair time is pumpkin season, so grab a slice of Edwards’ absurdly delicious 2021 Big Tex Choice Awards finalist entry, Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake: a moist Texas-shaped vanilla glazed pumpkin cake, drizzled with creamy caramel, then topped with dollops of whipped cream and dusted with a secret spice.For more than 25 years, Lupita Valerio has served up home-cooked gorditas, street tacos, tortas and nachos from a small stand on the Midway. But it’s the traditional Mexican soups served on the weekends that make her small but mighty food stand one-of-a-kind. Alongside the regular menu, on Saturday she serves pozole, a hearty stew of hominy, meat and spices. On Sunday she has menudo, a rustic soup of simmered tripe, hominy and red chiles. Both of these soups have a rich, assertive flavor and texture. If you want to try these, we suggest you hit her stand early. The soups usually sell out by 11 a.m. each day.Stephan Nedwetzky brought his brick-oven baked pizzas to the fair in 2022. The owner of Pit Commander Barbecue in Van Alstyne, he uses toppings such as spicy smoked sausage, pulled pork and brisket to create a beautiful, richly flavored mashup of Texas-style barbecue and Neapolitan-style pizza. Having been recently named to’s Top 25 Best New and Improved BBQ Joints in Texas, this vendor is on the rise, so the lines will be long. But the tender pork belly burnt ends pizza with fire-roasted red peppers, sweet heat barbecue sauce and cotija cheese is well worth the wait.Katie Maher has been cooking outstanding fair food since 1998. According to Melanie Linnear, senior vice president of concessions at the fair, Maher was the first food vendor to introduce the deep-fried Twinkie at the State Fair of Texas. But it’s her melt-in-your-mouth patty melt that has everyone lining up. Juicy hamburger patties and melty cheese are layered on buttery toasted bread. Each patty melt is made to order, hot and fresh. Pair with Maher’s fresh-cut fries for a real treat.Rose Mary Deschenes and her husband Tom have been running their booth at the fair for 35 years. Over that time, their black-eyed pea soup has gained a cult following. But many fairgoers still don’t know about this warm and comforting dish topped with fresh chopped onion and jalapeños and served with a side of cornbread. Don’t sleep on the chance to have one of the few vegetarian and gluten-free options at the fair.The Young family have been fair vendors since 2015. Here, they take fried chicken wings to the next level. Jumbo chicken wing flats are deboned and stuffed with a rice mixture, then generously seasoned and deep-fried until golden brown. The crispy stuffed wing drips in their signature sweet sauce. Pair a wing with an order of garlic fries (spicy or plain) and a mango iced tea to wash it all down.