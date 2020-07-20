Pandemic Has Reshaped North Texans' Mental Health

Pianist Scott Danbom, who used to play to crowds at Dan's Silverleaf, misses life pre-pandemic. He struggles with mild forms of anxiety and depression.

Scott Danbom slides behind the ivories and takes a seat.

During any given summer, the former Centro-matic pianist might be sharing the stage with the likes of Sarah Jaffe or Alejandro Escovedo. They could be playing any number of sold-out festivals in New York City or Europe.

In normal times, the stage lights would bathe Danbom in kaleidoscopic hues. The crowd might envelop him in a warm wave of applause.

“If it’s a good show, and you just get that unexpected person who says the exact right thing, or if everyone’s in a good mood, you just feel it. Everyone just needs that kind of release or something,” Danbom said. “That’s the main thing that [musicians] do it for – I mean, that’s a big reason why I do it.”

When he plays piano today, though, it's to an audience of none.

Danbom misses how things were before the coronavirus pandemic devastated the country and forced everyone into isolation, he said. The Denton musician wrestles with feelings of uncertainty, vacillating between mild forms of anxiety and depression.

“Having a life where, you know, I played a lot of music and there was always that social interaction,” he said, “yeah, of course I miss [performing]. I miss that a lot.”

Like Danbom, people nationwide are struggling to cope with this Orwellian new reality. Many are battling acute mental health distress for the first time. The country's sky-high unemployment rate has even caused some experts to predict that suicides will soon surge.

Each person’s reaction to the pandemic is unique, but it has undoubtedly cast a monolithic shadow over the mental health of the nation.

Professional counselor Brittney Taylor assists those with anxiety and depression at Dallas Metrocare Services. Daniel Rodrigue

Brittney Taylor is a licensed professional counselor at Dallas’ Metrocare Services, which is the largest provider of mental health resources in North Texas, according to its website. After the pandemic struck, Metrocare set up a COVID helpline to assist people who are experiencing fearfulness, anxiety or emotional exhaustion.

Taylor said she’s noticed a swell in her clinic’s traffic since the pandemic began.

“We have seen an increase of individuals walking in for the first time,” she said, “or individuals who were already active in services calling, discussing more anxiety and an increase of depression — and just isolation and loneliness because of, you know, not having work.”

North Texas’ economy was hit hard by the pandemic. In May, the unemployment rate for Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington was 12.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was 2.9% during the same month the previous year. One study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health indicated that being unemployed is correlated with a “twofold to threefold increased risk of death by suicide.”

In March, a federal crisis hotline saw its call volume spike by 891% as compared to the same month last year, according to CNN.

Veteran Richard Harris had employment prospects that were dashed when COVID-19 hit. Daniel Rodrigue

The pandemic has also made it difficult for some to find employment. Richard Harris, who is a veteran experiencing homelessness in Denton, said he had been working to get his life back on track. Earlier this year, he was in a rapid rehousing group and on a clear path to self-sufficiency.

Then, the coronavirus came and ruined the prospects he had, he said. Although he’s taking medication for depression, Harris said it’s been hard for him lately to work through suffocating feelings of despair.

“With all the blows I’m taking while I’m on that stormy sea, I just go dead inside. And that kills me, you know, because that’s not me,” he said. “Like, I feel hollow inside, and yet I’m still constantly having my guts scooped out every day just from all the completely unnecessary stress. And COVID just takes it to the nth degree.”

Still, Harris said he hasn’t given up fighting for a better future.

“My success rate for dealing with this is 100%,” he said. “I’m still here.”

Texas has the fourth-largest homeless population in the U.S., of which veterans make up nearly 7%, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. People experiencing homelessness are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19, in part because of a lack of resources and rampant community spread in shelters.

Schools may also become super-spreaders when they reopen. That fact worries many educators, such as Shana Evans Murphy, a second-grade teacher in Lewisville. She said although her district is doing its best to protect its staff, she’s scared to return to teaching in-person classes this fall.

Not only that, but the pandemic has also been hard on her two sons. Luke, 18, will be a senior this year and misses socializing, but he doesn’t take any chances to see his friends, Evans Murphy said. He’s worried about bringing the virus home to his 13-year-old brother Sam, who has Down syndrome.

Evans Murphy said because Sam lives with an intellectual disability, he has a difficult time understanding why he can’t go anywhere or see his classmates. To help him cope, she tries to take him for car rides so he can get outside the house.

For her, the silver lining is that they’ve had plenty of time to bond over puzzles and games in lockdown, Evans Murphy said.