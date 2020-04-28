As COVID-19 Hits Jails and Prisons, Texas Inmates Call for Action

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas ticks higher and higher, inmates and criminal justice reform advocates are worried about outbreaks in jails and prisons across the state.

The French M. Robertson Unit, a maximum-security state prison, is located off a dusty farm-to-market road about 20 minutes from Abilene. A couple of tiny hamlets dot the dry West Texas terrain near the prison, but for the most part, its population of about 3,000 inmates is surrounded by nothingness. Its remote locale was undoubtedly appealing when the prison opened in 1992.

Since then, the unit has endured a litany of controversies. In 1996, 21-year-old inmate Daniel Miguel Avellaneda was shot and killed by a guard. The guard claimed Avellaneda was running away and that the fatal shot came after sufficient warming. Other inmates claimed Avellaneda stopped running, turned to face the guard with his hands raised and was shot at point-blank range. The bullet hit Avellaneda between the eyes. The guard was cleared of all charges. A group of inmates filed a grievance with prison officials, who replied, tersely, "The treatment of other inmates is none of your concern.”

Contempt for inmates — or the perception thereof — is now at the center of several ongoing legal battles in Texas as inmates worry about the spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons across the state.

The Robertson Unit’s secluded location could not keep the coronavirus from breaching its walls. According to an anonymous inmate within those walls, the prison staff’s response to the virus has disregarded inmate safety. A man imprisoned at McConnell Unit, a maximum-security prison an hour north of Corpus Christi, shared similar concerns.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the inmate, a worker in McConnell’s garment factory, said inmates have been tasked with making face masks. He says those masks have been used by the guards but not by inmates. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said McConnell inmates have indeed been allowed to wear face masks but did not specify when that decision went into effect.

Following the news of five positive cases of COVID-19 within the jail’s walls, a group of Dallas County Jail inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Sheriff Marian Brown. The suit demands tighter COVID-19 guidelines and the release of inmates who are 50 or older.

These concerns from inmates come at a time when health experts are warning of the impact the coronavirus can have in jails and prisons.

Lawyers and advocates argue that this isn’t solely an inmate issue. It’s a public health risk. An April 22 report predicted that deaths from COVID-19 could be 100,000 higher than projections indicate if jail populations aren’t sharply reduced.

Given the cramped, often unsanitary environment of correctional facilities across the country, experts and prison officials have referred to prisons and jails as “petri dishes” for the virus, which has claimed more than 650 lives in Texas. In a recent interview, criminal defense lawyer and Georgetown Law professor Abbe Smith said corrections officials are not responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with enough urgency.

“Second only to nursing homes, jails and prisons are incubators for disease,” Smith says. “Law enforcement in general seems to be resisting release of significant numbers of inmates.”

Smith argues that the best defense against COVID-19 is releasing some prisoners. Decisions like that must be decided by the courts, but lawyers in Texas argue Gov. Greg Abbott is robbing the courts of that discretion.

The Dallas lawsuit is just one of many suits calling for the release of medically vulnerable prisoners, a practice strongly opposed by the governor. Refusing to release prisoners, these lawsuits warn, could have disastrous results. Yet instead of heeding these pleas, Abbott is making it more difficult to get out of jail. His response has raised larger questions about the state of criminal justice reform in Texas, and more specifically, the state of bail reform. Meanwhile, prisoners across the country are still being asked to manufacture face masks. As they help protect others, inmates and their lawyers are wondering who will protect them.

Who Belongs in Jail?

Just after midnight on Wednesday, a 54-year-old woman was arrested in Tom Green County in West Texas. She was booked into the county jail on $31,000 bond. To attorney and law professor Pam Metzger, this is an abomination.

“It’s mystifying to me what public safety is protected by locking someone up when you are potentially exposing her to a highly contagious virus,” she says.

Metzger, an accomplished legal scholar, is the director of the Deason Criminal Justice Reform Center at Southern Methodist University. She and the center staff have been compiling data on arrests throughout Texas as part of their ongoing attempts to track how local law enforcement entities are responding to the pandemic. Metzger cites another example of a man in Montgomery County who was arrested for failing to provide his name after a car accident. The man spent eight days in county jail.

While sheriff’s offices in counties like Dallas and Collin have instructed officers to avoid bringing Class C misdemeanor offenders to county jails, officers are still exercising their individual discretion. As always, it’s up to them to arrest or not arrest an offender. A Dallas Police Department spokesman was vague on how exactly officers have changed their tactics while the city is under a shelter-in-place order.

“I think it’s fair to say that officers are using discretion in handling low-level offenses," he said.