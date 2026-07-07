As dog days of summer approach, Dallas Animal Services braces for impact

The Dallas animal shelter is completely full.

It’s a problem that seems to peak in the summers when kitten season and holidays like the Fourth of July boost intakes while adoptions typically slow. As it stands now, 488 dogs are being held in 307 kennels — at 159% capacity, or what the shelter describes as “critical overflow.” The cat situation is also “serious,” with 81 cats taking up 85% of the shelter’s 95 kennels.

“Our shelter is beyond the population level that allows us to operate most effectively,” said Victoria Chittam Bennett, assistant director of Dallas Animal Services (DAS), in a statement on June 11. “Our staff and volunteers continue to provide compassionate care to every animal who comes through our doors, but we cannot do this alone.”

On top of that, officials are just trying to keep the air on.

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According to a June 18 city manager’s office memo, the shelter has already experienced a rooftop HVAC unit failure this summer, which forced facility managers to install temporary cooling equipment to keep temperatures down. The issue is “representative of ongoing mechanical system failures and repair needs at the shelter,” the memo said, and in the last three years, 30% of service requests to the shelter have been for AC issues.

$2.6 million was allocated towards HVAC maintenance at the shelter in fiscal year 2026, and another $2.5 million is earmarked for fiscal year 2027, “subject to appropriations,” the memo said, which is critical because the units “have exceeded their useful service life and have experienced recurring mechanical failures.”

But that plan hinges on guaranteed funding amid one of the tightest budget seasons in recent memory. Lags in expected sales tax revenue and financial pressures, such as police funding and employee benefit payouts, have left the city closing out the fiscal year with a budget deficit, and a $51 million gap is already expected for the next budget, which will be approved at the end of September.

That means cuts have to happen somewhere, and Dallas Animal Services almost always finds its name dropped during funding fights at the horseshoe.

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Council member Gay Donnell Willis, a staunch advocate for the shelters, has frequently called for increased funding for spay and neuter programs during budget seasons. She said that the shelter is doing a good job of making the most of its current budget of nearly $22 million while securing private donor matches to supplement the facility’s needs. But as she enters a budget season sure to bring “hard decisions” about what gets funded and what doesn’t, she believes the city must reaffirm its commitment to DAS.

“When you see our surveys, there are certain things that bubble up to the top: public safety and streets, infrastructure, et cetera. And Dallas Animal Services isn’t always up there,” Willis said. “However, when an incident occurs, it’s right front and center again. I think to effectively lead a city you’ve got to get out in front of these things. And this is not that complicated.”

It’s a longer-term vision — increasing educational opportunities on responsible pet ownership, while chipping away at fertile populations to help reduce the number of litters born — and when budgets get tight, long-term isn’t always what Dallas is best at. After all, many of these problems aren’t new.

Back in 2023, as the city was beginning to assemble what would become the $1.25 billion bond in 2024, animal advocates pointed to the shelter as a facility in need of a facelift. The proposed facility would double the shelter’s footprint, with additional room to grow, create better systems for disease quarantine, better facilitate public access for adoptions, and fix equipment whose wear and tear had become undeniable. Ahem, HVAC.

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The price tag was $114 million. It never made it into the bond package.

So Dallas Animal Services is doing what so many other city departments are right now: its best.

We asked Dallas Animal Services for more information on the challenges it’s staring down, and for what it hopes to guarantee in the upcoming budget. We were not granted an interview, and received the following statement from the city of Dallas:

“Because the FY 2026 budget process is still underway, Dallas Animal Services is not in a position to discuss specific funding requests or future budget recommendations beyond what has already been publicly shared through the City Manager’s Office,” the statement said.