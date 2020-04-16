 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Anyone going into a business or riding DART in Dallas County will have to wear a mask.EXPAND
Anyone going into a business or riding DART in Dallas County will have to wear a mask.
Rachael Wilkins

Dallas County Will Require Masks for Visiting Business, Riding Public Transportation

Silas Allen | April 16, 2020 | 2:15pm
AA

Beginning Saturday, anyone going into a Dallas County business or riding public transportation will be required to wear a mask, County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, Jenkins said he expected Dallas County residents would comply with the new requirement without law enforcement needing to take action.

"Dallas County residents value the sacrifice of frontline responders at essential businesses as well as their own health and #publichealth," Jenkins tweeted.

Related Stories

The new requirement came shortly after county health officials announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths from the virus. Jenkins called on county residents to avoid going outside whenever possible in order to help limit the spread of the disease.

"We must limit all unnecessary trips," Jenkins said. "Each trip carries some risk to you, your family and the public at large."

Since the virus arrived in Dallas County last month, there have been 2,066 confirmed cases in the county, including 50 deaths, county officials reported.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.