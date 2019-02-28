Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten Set to Return After One Year of Retirement

With six weeks still to go before the NFL draft, the Cowboys have already filled one of their biggest offseason needs. Jason Witten, the team's longtime Pro Bowl tight end, is coming back after one year in ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast booth.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten, 36, said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

During his 15 seasons with the Cowboys, Witten totaled more than 12,000 receiving yards and caught 68 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl 11 times and was voted first team All-Pro twice. His 1,152 career receptions rank fourth in NFL history.