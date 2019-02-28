 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Jason Witten isn't ready to end his playing days, so he's leaving the Monday Night Football broadcast booth.EXPAND
Jason Witten isn't ready to end his playing days, so he's leaving the Monday Night Football broadcast booth.
Keith Allison

Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten Set to Return After One Year of Retirement

Stephen Young | February 28, 2019 | 12:16pm
AA

With six weeks still to go before the NFL draft, the Cowboys have already filled one of their biggest offseason needs. Jason Witten, the team's longtime Pro Bowl tight end, is coming back after one year in ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast booth.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten, 36, said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

During his 15 seasons with the Cowboys, Witten totaled more than 12,000 receiving yards and caught 68 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl 11 times and was voted first team All-Pro twice. His 1,152 career receptions rank fourth in NFL history.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Unlike his longtime teammate Tony Romo, Witten struggled during his first season on TV, failing to find chemistry with broadcast partners Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Frequently, the future Hall of Famer was singled out for ridicule on Twitter.

Witten's return likely spells the end of incumbent starting tight end Geoff Swaim's time with the Cowboys

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: