Dallas ISD Board Member Miguel Solis Is Running for Mayor

Dallas school trustee Miguel Solis, left, at a press conference Tuesday at Cesar Chavez Learning Center. John Turner, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 114, is in the background.

And then there were six. Or is it seven? Nine maybe? Whichever it is, former Dallas ISD School Board President Miguel Solis announced Monday morning that he's joining Dallas' burgeoning herd of mayoral contenders. Solis, rumored for months to be looking at a run, officially kicked off his campaign on Facebook.

"As a former Dallas public school teacher, school board member, and nonprofit leader, I’ve heard from hundreds of people across our city who believe the old ways of doing things just won’t work anymore. Like me, they’re proud of the progress being made in Dallas but recognize the many challenges still left to overcome. They want