Newly Reconstituted DPD Vice Unit Makes Prostitution Bust

Working with state and federal law enforcement agencies, the Dallas Police Department, including officers from the narcotics and newly reconstituted vice divisions, arrested four men and women as part of an investigation into potential human trafficking at four northwest Dallas massage parlors. DPD detectives also took several potential trafficking victims into custody at the parlors.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force and Hawaii state investigators arrested Pornthipa Khan, 54, in Honolulu. Steven Eix, 53, was picked up by Dallas and Lewisville police in Lewisville. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two of the suspects, Josip Maric, 42, and Yenrudee Anusun, 44, in Commerce.