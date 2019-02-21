 


DPD's vice squad is back on patrol.EXPAND
DPD's vice squad is back on patrol.
Newly Reconstituted DPD Vice Unit Makes Prostitution Bust

Stephen Young | February 21, 2019 | 4:00am
Working with state and federal law enforcement agencies, the Dallas Police Department, including officers from the narcotics and newly reconstituted vice divisions, arrested four men and women as part of an investigation into potential human trafficking at four northwest Dallas massage parlors. DPD detectives also took several potential trafficking victims into custody at the parlors.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force and Hawaii state investigators arrested Pornthipa Khan, 54, in Honolulu. Steven Eix, 53, was picked up by Dallas and Lewisville police in Lewisville. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two of the suspects, Josip Maric, 42, and Yenrudee Anusun, 44, in Commerce.

All four are charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution.

The investigation began last fall after DPD received tips that three massage parlors in the 11000 block of Emerald Street were operating as brothels. The vice unit, put back in the field this winter after a months-long outside investigation started by DPD Chief U. Renee Hall, worked with Dallas community prosecutors and the Northwest Patrol Division to investigate parlors called "Jasmine," "Passion" and "Charming."

Detectives found that the three parlors shared an ownership group and that sex was being sold at all three locations, according to DPD. Detectives also witnessed possible human trafficking into the businesses for the purpose of prostitution.

Anyone picked up Wednesday and found to be a victim of human trafficking by DPD will have access to city support services and diversion programs. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

