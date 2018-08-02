Rep. Pete Sessions In Hot Water for Saying Man Killed Wife for Being 'Unfair'

Dallas Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions found himself in the middle of an angry left-wing media mob Wednesday afternoon after Talking Points Memo posted a video in which the House Rules Committee chairman appears to blame a Highland Park woman for being murdered by her husband.

Sessions' trouble began when he took a question from conservative activist Jeff Morgan at a June 23 meeting of the Greater Garland Republican Organization. After blaming school shootings on the growth of "broken homes" in the United States, Morgan asks Sessions about the possibility of ending no-fault divorce in Texas — essentially, requiring the spouse suing for divorce to prove that the other spouse did something wrong in order to get a legal divorce.

Sessions, who is known for giving winding, often difficult to understand answers to questions, pointed to a series of murders in Dallas County several years ago as the reason no-fault divorce is necessary.