After 1 month, Dallas says goodbye to the World Cup with a stadium full of stars

It wouldn’t be all that crazy to think the France versus Spain World Cup semifinal was destined, or perhaps engineered, for the conspiracy-minded to land in Arlington. Over the course of nine matches, including the Tuesday contest, North Texas has welcomed more top-flight global soccer stars than any other World Cup host city, and it might not be terribly close.

Among the many changes for this year’s tournament, the seeding of the top teams was altered to reduce the number of high-ranked teams facing each other in the early stages of the World Cup. Although there have been some surprises along the way, it’s not terribly shocking that the final four countries are the top four in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

French supporters cheer on their club. Mike Brooks

Spanish soccer fans had plenty to cheer on Tuesday. Mike Brooks

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For a month full of controversies and conspiracy theories on and off the pitch, it’s refreshing to know this might be the only one that could be connected to the Arlington matches.

This fortuitous bracket progression led France to finally play in North Texas, meaning goal-scoring machine Kylian Mbappe, playmaker extraordinaire Michael Olise and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele become the latest marquee names to take the Jerry World pitch. The galaxy of stars that have played at least one match of the 2026 tournament is nothing short of remarkable.

We could argue that the collection isn’t complete without seeing the big names from Brazil or Germany, but at this point, that would be greedy quibbling.

Kylian Mbappe (No. 10) met his toughest opponent of 2026 in Arlington. Mike Brooks

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A foul against Lamine Yamal gave Spain a penalty kick that led to a 1-0 first half lead. Mike Brooks

The stars among the 70,176 in attendance for Tuesday’s match weren’t limited to the kicking variety. A-list DJ Steve Aoki brought the noise just before the anthems, and the Zac Brown Band performed at halftime. The Fox Sports A-team of Rebecca Lowe, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexi Lalas spoke from their desk at the east end of the stadium, while Brendan Hunt, the actor and soccer podcaster who plays Coach Beard on “Ted Lasso,” was seen around the match throughout the day.

NFL QB Jameis Winston, who has become a bit of a social media darling in recent years, taped a TV segment with Bob, the Japanese influencer who has famously made Dallas his home in recent weeks, featuring a massive jamon serrano. Also seen and certainly heard was Bruce Buffer, the noted UFC announcer, who yelled his trademark “it’s time!” as the teams walked out with the referees.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

Excellent quickness and agility have helped Lamine Yamal become an international sensation.

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Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys and the stadium where the match was played, was loudly booed when he appeared on the jumbotron. Timothee Chalamet was met with a mix of cheers and boos, while British soccer icon David Beckham and Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem heard only waves of cheers when they appeared on the megascreen above the pitch.

Indeed, the stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas, but perhaps even more so under the blazing summer sun during the World Cup.

Jerry Jones drawing some boos from the World Cup crowd in Arlington pic.twitter.com/MKJOe96w2i — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 14, 2026

Oh, there was a soccer match going on, too, and many megawatt soccer names have played in North Texas more than once over the past few weeks. The celebrated attacking French trio took the field against international phenom Lamine Yamal, Rodri, also a Ballon d’Or winner, and the rest of the Spain squad, who played here on July 6, when the Spaniards put an end to Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career.

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Although France controlled possession early, it was Spain who netted the first goal of the match on a penalty kick just before the first-half hydration break. With each team getting only a couple of scoring chances, the first half didn’t deliver the fireworks some surely hoped for in such a clash of titans.

french cutie patootie pic.twitter.com/PlKDgB1AKe — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) July 14, 2026

Even without on-field fireworks, both teams showcased their strengths to varying degrees of success.

At times, France’s forwards, in their majestic kits of blue jersey, white shorts and red socks, looked like a line of gleaming, modern tanks, swiftly advancing toward Spain’s goal, while all too often for France, “La Roja” played an impeccably precise game of keep-away from “Les Bleus” with an impressive series of pinpoint passes and stifling defense. Spain landed a knockout punch when Pedro Porro scored to make it 2-0 in the 58th minute.

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For novice soccer fans who have only watched this World Cup, seeing the high-powered French offense lose to any team is surprising, especially since Spain famously got off to a slow start in the tournament, drawing with Cabo Verde in their first match. Although the semifinal didn’t have the bombast of other Dallas matches, it delivered a remarkable display of what international soccer can be when two elite squads face off – the unpredictable beauty of when an unstoppable force faces an immovable object.

Even in a loss, Kylian Mbappe glided across the pitch, making his presence felt. Mike Brooks

Spain’s defensive tactics mean that Kylian Mbappe (No. 10) was never left alone too long. Mike Brooks

The World Cup in Arlington lasted exactly one month, with the first match, a classic between the Netherlands and Japan, taking place on June 14, and Tuesday’s semifinal happening on July 14. It’s fitting that a month so many had waited so long for was a star-studded affair packed with majesty and glamor.

Related Human rights scores of each nation playing in Dallas during the World Cup group stage

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But in the end, it’s safe to say that those who watched the matches from the stadium or their couch or a local pub will remember, not the famous names who sat in fancy suites, but the thrilling contributions of the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk, England’s Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane and Norway’s viral superstar Erling Haaland. We were there when FC Dallas star Petar Musa scored a goal in his only World Cup start for Croatia. We witnessed the sport’s king, Lionel Messi, become the all-time leading World Cup goal scorer.

Perhaps even more memorable for everyone, however, were the hordes of colorful, passionate fans from Japan, England, Croatia, Sweden, Australia, Norway, and the Netherlands who came to Dallas with open arms, ready to embrace all that we are and all that we do. The world came to North Texas, and for a few weeks it felt like home for everyone.

Although the pitch needed watering, there was no rain on Spain’s parade. Mike Brooks