Former City Marshal Found Guilty of Tampering With Government Record

Police reports allege that Patton became agitated with officers and started yelling at them when they were escorting him out of the convention center. The reports say at one point, Patton closed his fists, turned toward the officers and then raised his hand in a fist. That’s when one of the officers, Charles Ibarra, “utilized an open hand take down” on Patton and commanded him to turn over and place his hands behind his back. After a brief struggle, Patton was put in hand restraints and taken out of the convention center. Patton was arrested for resisting arrest and taken to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.
Over a year later though, a Dallas Police public integrity investigation into the incident concluded that body camera footage didn’t support Ibarra’s claim that Patton was resisting arrest. “It appears a false entry was made,” the investigation noted. Patton’s charge for resisting arrest was later dismissed by prosecutors.
DPD arrested Ibarra in July 2022 for official oppression and tampering with a government record relating to Patton’s arrest. Ibarra was put on administrative leave at the time. Today, however, he is no longer a city marshal, a city spokesperson said.
Claire Crouch, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, told the Observer by email that Ibarra was indicted for the state jail felony of tampering with a government record but ended up being charged with a misdemeanor. He was found guilty on March 1 by a jury and was sentenced to nine months of probation with anger management counseling as a condition of his sentence.
"It was real excessive force." – Deshode Rayvon Patton
Court documents detail the incident differently from Ibarra’s reports. Those documents say that officers responded to the women’s restroom at the convention center because they got a smoking complaint around 2 p.m. Ibarra and a Dallas city marshal identified as J. Calloway made contact with Patton in the restroom where they searched him and his bag. Because the officers claimed he was smoking in the restroom, they began to escort Patton out of the convention center.
“As Mr. Patton was walking out, however, Ofc. Ibarra took him to the ground by use of a foot sweep maneuver,” court documents say. “Upon review of the body camera footage, the maneuver was not taught at the academy, and other officers thought Ofc. Ibarra used excessive force against Mr. Patton. The officers who witnessed the incident all had law enforcement experience and received training regarding use of force.”
During a phone call about a year after the incident, Patton told the Observer there was no doubt about the level of force Ibarra used. “It was real excessive force,” Patton said at the time. “There’s like five, six of them and only one of me.” He said he had his hands in the air before he was slammed to the ground. Patton couldn't be reached for a follow up comment.
Ibarra’s attorney declined to comment on the record but he has filed an appeal of his client’s guilty verdict in the case. The case regarding Ibarra’s official oppression charge is still open, according to court documents.