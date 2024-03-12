 Former Dallas Marshal Found Guilty of Tamping with Government Record | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Courts

Former City Marshal Found Guilty of Tampering With Government Record

A former Dallas city marshal allegedly falsified a police report in 2021 after slamming a man to the ground with excessive force. Now, he's been found guilty of tampering with a government record.
March 12, 2024
Charles Ibarra still has a pending case against him for official oppression.
Charles Ibarra still has a pending case against him for official oppression. Michael Förtsch on Unsplash
Share this:
Deshode Rayvon Patton was one of many homeless Dallas residents who went to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for warmth during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. But his stay was cut short by Dallas city marshals who claimed they found him smoking in a convention center restroom.

Police reports allege that Patton became agitated with officers and started yelling at them when they were escorting him out of the convention center. The reports say at one point, Patton closed his fists, turned toward the officers and then raised his hand in a fist. That’s when one of the officers, Charles Ibarra, “utilized an open hand take down” on Patton and commanded him to turn over and place his hands behind his back. After a brief struggle, Patton was put in hand restraints and taken out of the convention center. Patton was arrested for resisting arrest and taken to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

Over a year later though, a Dallas Police public integrity investigation into the incident concluded that body camera footage didn’t support Ibarra’s claim that Patton was resisting arrest. “It appears a false entry was made,” the investigation noted. Patton’s charge for resisting arrest was later dismissed by prosecutors.

DPD arrested Ibarra in July 2022 for official oppression and tampering with a government record relating to Patton’s arrest. Ibarra was put on administrative leave at the time. Today, however, he is no longer a city marshal, a city spokesperson said.

“It was real excessive force." – Deshode Rayvon Patton

tweet this
Claire Crouch, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, told the Observer by email that Ibarra was indicted for the state jail felony of tampering with a government record but ended up being charged with a misdemeanor. He was found guilty on March 1 by a jury and was sentenced to nine months of probation with anger management counseling as a condition of his sentence.

Court documents detail the incident differently from Ibarra’s reports. Those documents say that officers responded to the women’s restroom at the convention center because they got a smoking complaint around 2 p.m. Ibarra and a Dallas city marshal identified as J. Calloway made contact with Patton in the restroom where they searched him and his bag. Because the officers claimed he was smoking in the restroom, they began to escort Patton out of the convention center.

“As Mr. Patton was walking out, however, Ofc. Ibarra took him to the ground by use of a foot sweep maneuver,” court documents say. “Upon review of the body camera footage, the maneuver was not taught at the academy, and other officers thought Ofc. Ibarra used excessive force against Mr. Patton. The officers who witnessed the incident all had law enforcement experience and received training regarding use of force.”

During a phone call about a year after the incident, Patton told the Observer there was no doubt about the level of force Ibarra used. “It was real excessive force,” Patton said at the time. “There’s like five, six of them and only one of me.” He said he had his hands in the air before he was slammed to the ground. Patton couldn't be reached for a follow up comment.

Ibarra’s attorney declined to comment on the record but he has filed an appeal of his client’s guilty verdict in the case. The case regarding Ibarra’s official oppression charge is still open, according to court documents. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jacob Vaughn is a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where he primarily covers local news and cannabis. Jacob freelanced for the Observer beginning in March 2018 before joining the staff full-time in June 2020. He was also the Clubs Editor from August 2019 to June 2020. Before the Observer, Jacob freelanced for the Local Profile and worked as the editor-in-chief of Dallas College’s Brookhaven Campus newspaper, The Brookhaven Courier. In 2021, Jacob appeared on CBS News to speak about the Conservative Political Action Conference. He was also interviewed by NPR affiliate KTTZ about national and state cannabis laws.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn
Did Greg Abbott's Fight for School Vouchers Get Easier on Election Night?

News

Did Greg Abbott's Fight for School Vouchers Get Easier on Election Night?

By Jacob Vaughn
Just Like Texas: Oklahoma Bills Take Aim at Women, LGBTQ Rights in Legislative Session

LGBTQ+

Just Like Texas: Oklahoma Bills Take Aim at Women, LGBTQ Rights in Legislative Session

By Jacob Vaughn
It's Allred vs. Cruz and Other Results From Super Tuesday Primaries in North Texas

Election

It's Allred vs. Cruz and Other Results From Super Tuesday Primaries in North Texas

By Kelly Dearmore, Tyler Hicks, Jacob Vaughn and Patrick Williams
How To Get Medical Marijuana in Texas

Drugs

How To Get Medical Marijuana in Texas

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation