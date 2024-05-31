 Highest Paid Dallas City Employees | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Who Are the Highest-Paid Dallas City Employees?

It takes a lot of well-paid people to run Dallas, a city with 15,000 employees and more than 1 million residents.
May 31, 2024
Top Dallas officials are paid well. But just how well?
Top Dallas officials are paid well. But just how well? Jinyun/Unsplash

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $4,000. This money directly supports the journalism Dallas Observer produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$850
Share this:
The city of Dallas is a massive organization, with a roughly $4 billion annual budget and around 15,000 employees. Recently, city employee pay has been a hot topic in Dallas, thanks to the departure of City Manager T.C. Broadnax. On Feb. 21, Broadnax announced he had been requested by several members of the City Council to resign, a move that would trigger a severance package consisting of 12 months of base pay.

Even without knowing the dollar amount involved, that’s a pretty sweet deal. But the fact that a year’s salary for Broadnax is more than $420,000 sent Mayor Eric Johnson looking for ways to not only avoid paying that amount but to ensure that no future city managers have such a clause included in their agreements.

Broadnax has been serving since early May as city manager in Austin, where he’s collecting a $470,017 annual base salary. All this Broadnax pay drama got us to thinking: Who are the highest-paid city employees and how much do they earn?

Broadnax’s much publicized annual salary of more than $423,000 would’ve placed him at the top of the current list of highest Dallas city salaries. By a long shot, in fact. While the city seeks a new city manager, Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert is making $367,383. That’s a raise from her salary of more than $319,000 as the deputy city manager, but it's not enough to top the list of Dallas city salaries.

We reached out to the city for a list of the Top 20 highest-paid Dallas employees. For now, without a permanent city manager in the palace, the highest salary in Dallas belongs to Cheryl Alston, the executive director of Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas, who makes $387,891.42 per year. Alston oversees the pension plan for the civilian employees, that is, not the police department or fire department. Officials in Alston’s department make up an additional three spots on this list.

Each of the 20 highest-paid Dallas employees easily clears $200,000 annually, and many dozens of other positions pay an average annual salary between $100,000 and $200,000. The Dallas mayor is paid $80,000 per year. On the lower end, at least for full-time positions, an office assistant’s average salary is a little over $34,000 a year, some water meter reader jobs pay $40,000 and certain custodian jobs offer an average of $43,000 per year.

Here are the 20 highest-paid city of Dallas employees, as of May 2024.

  1. Cheryl Alston, Employees’ Retirement Fund executive director: $387,891.42

  2. Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, interim city manager: $367,683

  3. Tammy Palomino, city attorney: $325,000

  4. Jon Fortune, Deputy city manager: $319,725.00 (Fortune’s last day in Dallas is on June 7. He announced in May he will join Broadnax in Austin)

  5. Eddie Garcia, chief of police: $317,240.40

  6. David K. Etheridge, Employees’ Retirement Fund assistant administrator: $315,276.15

  7. Majed Al-Ghafry, assistant city manager: $310,902.19 (Al-Ghafry announced in May he had been hired by DeSoto as its city manager.)

  8. Natalie Jenkins Sorrell, Employees’ Retirement Fund compliance officer: $296,572.50

  9. Dominique Artis, chief of Dallas Fire-Rescue: $296,507.10

  10. John D. Jenkins, director, Park and Recreation: $274,887.32

  11. Jack Ireland, chief financial officer: $270,112.50

  12. Mary Elizabeth Cedillo-Pereira, assistant city manager: $248,062.50

  13. Robert M. Perez, Assistant City Manager: $242,550 (Perez begins as city manager for Topeka, Kansas, on June 11.)

  14. Sarah Standifer, water utility director: $235,000

  15. Patrick Carreno, aviation director: $231,750

  16. Edward Scott, Employees’ Retirement Fund assistant administrator: $219,073.27

  17. Billierae Johnson, city secretary: $214,240

  18. Mark Swann, city auditor: $214,240

  19. Elaine Flud Rodriguez, assistant city attorney: $212,946.76

  20. Sheri Kowalski, city controller: $210.810.60
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
‘Top 10’ Summer Temps Heading Dallas’ Way as Mexico Heat Dome Creeps into Texas

Weather

‘Top 10’ Summer Temps Heading Dallas’ Way as Mexico Heat Dome Creeps into Texas

By Emma Ruby
'Cannot Be Replaced': Residents Begin To Recover From Recent Tornadoes (Pictures)

Weather

'Cannot Be Replaced': Residents Begin To Recover From Recent Tornadoes (Pictures)

By Jacob Vaughn
North Texas Republican Runoff Results Hand Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton More Power

Election

North Texas Republican Runoff Results Hand Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton More Power

By Kelly Dearmore
Cutting Jobs, Closing Campuses and Raising Pay: North Texas School Districts Struggle

Education

Cutting Jobs, Closing Campuses and Raising Pay: North Texas School Districts Struggle

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation