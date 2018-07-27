Ken Paxton's Challenger Wants a Debate. Don't Expect the AG to Give In.

Justin Nelson took the opportunity Thursday to put the pressure on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Trailing Paxton by single digits in multiple recent polls in their race for attorney general, the Austin attorney and University of Texas adjunct professor challenged the incumbent to a series of debates.

"You and I both agree that a democracy functions best when voters are informed about the candidates," Nelson said in a letter to Paxton. "I was encouraged by your words to C-SPAN in November, 'I'm happy to debate anybody on the issues, and look forward to it.' This debate program will be one of the best ways that voters across Texas can decide who they want to hire as a lawyer to represent all Texans."

Despite both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz offering to debate their opponents in the fall — five times, in Cruz's case — Paxton showed no signs of taking the bait from Nelson.