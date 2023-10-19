 Mitch Little Makes North Texas a GOP Civil War Battleground | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Ken Paxton Attorney Mitch Little Makes North Texas a GOP Civil War Battleground

Little, who defended Ken Paxton during his Senate trial, resigned as Kronda Thimesch's campaign treasurer after she voted for impeachment. Now, he's going after her Texas House seat.
October 19, 2023
North Texas lawyer Mitch Little (left) was one of Ken Paxton's impeachment defense attorneys. Now, he's running for the Texas House.
North Texas lawyer Mitch Little (left) was one of Ken Paxton's impeachment defense attorneys. Now, he's running for the Texas House. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share this:
It’s been building for months now in Texas, and while Austin has been the primary battleground for the Republican civil war that dominated headlines over the summer, North Texas continues to see more of the skirmishes that have started to proliferate.

Carrollton is the latest city to host a GOP-on-GOP fight, thanks to reports that local attorney Mitch Little will make a bid for Republican Kronda Thimesch’s House seat in District 65, which includes parts of Carrollton, Dallas, Lewisville, Plano and elsewhere. Little, a partner at Scheef and Stone, with an office in Frisco, saw his public profile rise considerably during the Senate impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, where he served on the AG’s defense team. During the two-week trial, Little's aggressive, sanctimonious cross-examination style managed to steal a bit of the spotlight from his better-known and controversial colleague, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

More and more in the Lone Star State, a Republican's true rivals aren't Democrats, but other Republicans. On Tuesday Little filed a campaign treasurer appointment with the state, which enables him to begin fundraising for an election in Texas. But filing papers to run for office against Thimesch isn't the first time Little has taken shots at her.

On Oct. 3, after calling House impeachment managers Andrew Murr and Ann Johnson “clowns” on X after some of Paxton’s personal information was left on some of impeachment-related documents made public, he aimed his ire at other local Republicans, including Thimesch.


“This crap is your fault,” he wrote. “@MattShaheen @leachfortexas @candynoble @KrondaForTexas @JaredLPatterson @FrazierForTexas These are the people you took up with. Behold your work.”

If you’re wondering where the conflict between fellow Republicans who attend the same church lies, you don’t have to think too hard. Thimesch was one of the 121 state reps who voted to impeach Paxton in May, an overwhelming majority that included many ultraconservative House members. Since his acquittal, Paxton has vowed to support opposition to a number of GOP House members when their primaries roll around.

Little did not reply to an email or phone call requesting comment. Thimesch, who served on the Lewisville ISD board of trustees before joining the house in 2022, touted her conservative bona fides before addressing the drama with Little in a statement shared on X by Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek.

“Mitch Little noted his disagreement with me on a single issue, which he and I discussed in August,” Thimesch wrote. “We both attend Bent Tree Bible Fellowship and I asked Mitch that day if I could pray for him and his family. I understand that he felt strongly enough about that vote that he chose to resign as my campaign treasurer and file to run against me. That is certainly his right to do in the great state of Texas. I’ve run in a competitive primary twice already, and won both times – which I plan to do again in 2024.”


State Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano, one of the Republicans whom Little called out on social media, spoke emotionally at the end of the impeachment trial about the long, friendly and loving history he shared with Paxton before he advocated for his removal from office. Leach is one of the GOP lawmakers Paxton has vowed to campaign against soon.

On Wednesday morning, Leach got in on the action with a little name-calling of his own, writing on X, “I love this so much. @KrondaForTexas had an amazing first session. And watching her crush Mitch Little — or ‘Little Mitch’ as he’s known by many — will be a blast. Can’t wait!”

It seems that the one thing conservative elected officials enjoy more than opposing one another these days is calling each other childish names.

Perhaps the writing was on the social media wall regarding Little’s future political plans. On Tuesday, Buzbee posted a picture of some “kick ass” Nike sneakers that Little had gifted him. Paxton retweeted Buzbee's post with a note reading “Well…@TonyBuzbee2 and @realmitchlittle you both are the best! Texas and I are both blessed! Houston needs you, Tony. Mitch, I think the Texas House needs you. #txlege."
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending

Mike McCarthy's 'Texas Coast' Offense Isn't Very Pretty

Sports

Mike McCarthy's 'Texas Coast' Offense Isn't Very Pretty

By Kelly Dearmore
Is the Revised Dallas Prostitution Ordinance Still Unconstitutional?

Courts

Is the Revised Dallas Prostitution Ordinance Still Unconstitutional?

By Jacob Vaughn
U.S. Rep. Crockett Demands USPS Reforms After Postman Dies in Dallas Heat

Environment

U.S. Rep. Crockett Demands USPS Reforms After Postman Dies in Dallas Heat

By Simone Carter
Observer To Host First Members-Only Event Oct. 26

Membership

Observer To Host First Members-Only Event Oct. 26

By Patrick Williams
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation