Ken Paxton Attorney Mitch Little Makes North Texas a GOP Civil War Battleground

This crap is your fault @MattShaheen @leachfortexas @candynoble @KrondaForTexas @JaredLPatterson @FrazierForTexas These are the people you took up with. Behold your work.

I love this so much. @KrondaForTexas had an amazing first session. And watching her crush Mitch Little — or “Little Mitch” as he’s known by many — will be a blast. Can’t wait! https://t.co/zmbyKGhcYU