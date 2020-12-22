Stranger than Fiction: Shelley Luther Lost State Senate Race, Will Be Immortalized in Book

The state Senate race may have wrapped, but Shelley Luther is just getting warmed up.

Saturday, the Dallas hair salon owner lost her bid for Texas Senate District 30, which covers 14 counties including parts of Denton and Collin counties. Luther's opponent and fellow Republican, Muenster state Rep. Drew Springer, trounced her by 13 percentage points, according to Texas Monthly.

Luther conceded Saturday evening in a post on Facebook, congratulating her rival on his victory and thanking Texans across the state for their prayers and support. But before the dust had settled, her husband let fans in on a brand-new exclusive: He’s working on a Luther biography.

“Coming soon!” pianist Tim Georgeff wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “The amazing story of how a small business owner decided to take a stand for her business and the families it supported, and the impact one selfless act had on millions of people.”

Georgeff, of course, is referencing Luther’s decision to flout a governor’s order to close her business and innumerable others to slow COVID-19 transmissions earlier this year. The move thrust her into the national spotlight and transformed her into a conservative media heroine.

Titled Courage to Stand: Why Salon Owner Shelley Luther Decided to Stand Up, the presumably yet-to-be-written book will be available in paperback and electronically, based on a mockup image Georgeff included in his post.

Far from being over, the Legend of Shelley Luther will soon be repackaged and headed to a bookstore near you.