State Suggested One-Year Suspension for Former Dallas Fire-Rescue Paramedic

The state agency initially suspended Cox’s paramedic license in November 2021 but returned it less than a month later over a clerical error in the complaint that prompted its investigation. But DSHS continued its investigation, concluding it in March 2022 and recommending that Cox’s paramedic certification be suspended for a year.
In 2019, Cox and several others with DFR were responding to reports of a man setting grass fires on the side of a road in West Dallas. When they got there, they found a man named Kyle Vess, who they suspected was lighting the grass fires. Vess suffers from a mental illness similar to schizophrenia as well as the lasting impacts of a previous traumatic head injury.
Cox has said that Vess attacked him when he tried to ask about the fires, throwing a PVC pipe at him and hitting him in the face. The two ended up in a physical altercation, tussling near a fire truck. Eventually, Vess ended up on the ground, where Cox kicked him several times. Cox stood over Vess as Dallas police officers arrived. As they figured out what to do with Vess, he started to sit up. That’s when Cox kicked Vess again. Vess got up to approach Cox once more when the then-paramedic appeared to land a couple of punches before DPD used a Taser on Vess, sending him to the ground. All of this was caught on video.
More than two years passed before that footage saw the light of day. In that time, Vess was facing charges for allegedly assaulting Cox. But after Vess’ family sued Cox and video of the incident surfaced, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Vess on Oct. 27, 2021, and DFR fired Cox three days later. The lawsuit against Cox is still pending.
The next month, DSHS suspended his paramedic license pending an investigation, claiming Cox posed “an imminent danger to public health or safety.” Cox appealed the suspension at the time, but DSHS had to return his license after they found the clerical error in the complaint that led to their investigation. Cox was incorrectly named as the primary caregiver during the 2019 incident in the complaint DSHS received. But the state continued the investigation and concluded it in March 2022.
"... you physically assaulted him with kicks and punches to his head and body." – Texas Department of State Health Servicestweet this
DSHS wrote up its findings in what’s called a notice of violation it sent to Cox. The notice said the agency found four violations of state health and safety code and administration code.
“Specifically, you responded to a call regarding a fire and caused physical abuse and injury to a person, suspected to have started the fire, when you physically assaulted him with kicks and punches to his head and body,” the notice said. “Additionally, after the City of Dallas Police arrived on scene you continued to physically assault the person.”
In the notice of violation, DSHS claims Cox caused or permitted physical or emotional abuse or injury to Vess. It also claims that Cox jeopardized Vess’ safety and betrayed public trust and confidence in EMS.
Chris Van Deusen, a spokesperson for DSHS, told the Observer in an emailed statement Cox had several options in response to the agency’s recommendation. He could accept the penalty, request an informal conference to present additional information, request a hearing before the State Office of Administrative Hearings or file suit in district court.
Deusen said the agency met with Cox for an informal conference, but it didn’t change its recommendation to suspend his certificate for a year. Late last year, Cox requested a hearing, and it was referred to the State Office of Administrative Hearings. It looks like that hearing could happen this summer, Deusen said.
Jim McDade, president of the Dallas Fire Fighters Association, has stood by Cox and his actions, saying he was acting in self defense. He told the Observer he thought DSHS was wrong to recommend a year's suspension of Cox’s paramedic certification. Cox is trying to get his job back at DFR, something McDade hopes will happen. McDade said Cox is working through his last appeal with the city to try to reverse his firing.
Cox's attorney, Gerald Bright, declined to comment while litigation is ongoing. But he's argued in court that his client's actions were justified and that he was just defending himself against Vess.