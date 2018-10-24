 


The Stephenville-based company's logo on Facebook
The Spunky Squaw

Texas Online Store's Racist Company Name Angers Indigenous People

Nashwa Bawab | October 24, 2018 | 4:00am
An Instagram boutique based in Stephenville caused a storm on social media last week over their name, "The Spunky Squaw," which eventually led to the company's Instagram account disappearing.

The word "squaw" is considered derogatory and has long been an ethnic slur used to demean American Indian women.

“It’s been used against us for generations," says Emily Clairoux from the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation near Ottawa, Ontario."It’s even been used on me right before a guy punched me in the face."

Clairoux is one of the people behind a GoFundMe campaign that was raising money to make a legal complaint against The Spunky Squaw.

The store sells Western and native style clothes for women and came under fire over the weekend when indigenous people and groups began asking them to change their name. An iPetition campaign condemning the business garnered more than 8,000 signatures in just a few days.

Brooke Adams, a student at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, has since used Facebook Live to explain why her boutique’s name isn’t racist.

“I have been targeted by a hate group because they are offended by the name of my boutique, The Spunky Squaw. When I came up with the name, I took so much time in making sure it was different, not trendy, and something I appreciated,” Adams said in her statement on Facebook. “There is absolutely no derogatory meaning in the word ‘squaw.’”

But in an Instagram post, Makayla Baker, who claims to be a representative of Adams’ company, used the slur in a hashtag, #YouDamnSquaw, against native women who were calling out the company.

Adams said her address and contact information were released to the public and that she has been receiving hundreds of messages from people who want her to change the store’s name.

The Spunky Squaw did not respond to requests for comment from the Observer.

 
Nashwa Bawab is an editorial fellow at the Dallas Observer and a recent journalism graduate from The University of Texas at Austin. She's from Arlington and is excited to begin writing important stories from DFW.

