Texas Blacklists Airbnb Over Company's West Bank Rental Policy

Airbnb is officially on Texas' list. Not for being a menace to apartment dwellers everywhere or avoiding hotel occupancy taxes, or anything like that. Instead, Airbnb, a home-sharing app that offers an alternative to traditional hotels, is in trouble with the state because it refuses to list Israeli-owned rentals in Israel's West Bank.

In doing so, Airbnb has, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, run afoul of Texas' 2-year-old anti-boycott divest sanctions law. The boycott, divestment and sanctions movement calls for a boycott of and divestment from Israel, along with sanctions to protest the country's continued occupation of Palestinian territories and treatment of Palestinian Israelis.

Texas' law is intended to show the state's support of Israel, one of its largest training partners, by requiring that state contracts not be given to any company participating in or supporting the BDS movement. Companies that make Hegar's list, as Airbnb did Friday, have 90 days to prove to the state that they do not support BDS against Israel.