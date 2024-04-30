 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Warns Migrants About Alligators in Rio Grande | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Greg Abbott Warns Migrants About Alligators: 'Cross At your Own Risk'

The Texas governor adds to his list of threats and jokes aimed at migrants with an alligator video from the Rio Grande.
April 30, 2024
There are regular alligator sightings in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass
There are regular alligator sightings in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass Lisa Yount/Unsplash
Share this:
The way in which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has led the charge to secure the Texas-Mexico border is enough to make him seem like he's aiming for the role of real life movie super villain. He’s openly bragged about shipping migrants to far away states, installing a dangerous floating buoy barrier and has joked about Texas officers being able to murder migrants.

On Monday, the governor took to his X account to flippantly add to his list of threats against migrants.

“Alligators are in the Rio Grande,” the governor wrote. “FYI there are warning signs posted in some sectors. Cross at your own risk.”

Below the governor’s threat was a video by an “independent journalist” named Auden B. Cabello of a long, rather menacing looking alligator he says was taken in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass, in many instances, has been the epicenter of the battle between Abbott and President Joe Biden over how the border can and can not be secured.


According to The Washington Post on Monday, U.S. Border Patrol encountered 130,000 migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. That’s a dramatic decrease from the reported 250,000 illegal migrant crossings in December.

Our governor’s gator tweet garnered attention from not only around the U.S., but from across the pond. The Daily Mail noted this isn't the first time Abbott has pushed “post” on an alligator-intensive tweet, a thinly veiled threat, perhaps.

“In May last year he tweeted footage of a huge adult male eyeballing Texas National Guard members as it floated next to their patrol boat outside Eagle Pass,” The Daily Mail reported.

This comes after a number of reports from the border indicate that migrants have sometimes been subjected to dehumanizing and deadly conditions, treatment, or in some cases, lack of treatment. But not by alligators.

Senate Bill 4, which would allow police officers in Texas to arrest migrants they see illegally crossing the border into Texas the same way that federal agents would, has been stuck in back-and-forth court proceedings for months, much in the way that the state’s use of razor wire and the large floating barrier has been. Seems Abbott has found his back up plan should those court battles eventually not go his way.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
BREAKING: 97.1 The Freak Fires On-Air Crew, Will Return to Rock Radio Format

Arts & Culture News

BREAKING: 97.1 The Freak Fires On-Air Crew, Will Return to Rock Radio Format

By Kelly Dearmore
Dallas Has 4 of the Top 100 High Schools in America

Education

Dallas Has 4 of the Top 100 High Schools in America

By Kelly Dearmore
Dallas Library Plan Recommends Overhaul of Central Library, Renovations for 11 Others

Politics

Dallas Library Plan Recommends Overhaul of Central Library, Renovations for 11 Others

By Emma Ruby
Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game Is Against The Dallas Wings

Sports

Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game Is Against The Dallas Wings

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation