Buoys, Razor Wire and Family Separations: This Month in Texas Border News

Texas has bused over 75,500 migrants to sanctuary cities. Our busing mission provides vital relief to small Texas communities overwhelmed because of Biden’s refusal to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/UDIQ6JK7SP

Progress on the Texas border wall in Starr County.



Texas is the first and ONLY state to take this historic action to secure our border. pic.twitter.com/wy2g8TSO0r