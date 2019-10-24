Texas’ Louie Gohmert Helps Lead America’s Dumb Revolution

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert begins to ripen during his questioning of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier this year.

Something stupid happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. That's all you need to know, to know that East Texas U.S. House Rep. Louie Gohmert was right in the middle of it.

Gohmert, along with several fellow acolytes of President Donald Trump, decided that the best way for them to show their fealty to dear leader was to storm a deposition being taken in a secure room on Capitol Hill as part of the continuing impeachment inquiry into the president.

After getting inside and seeing the witness giving her deposition, Defense Department employee Laura Cooper, escorted away, Gohmert hopped on a secure phone line and complained to his staff that he couldn't use his cellphone inside what is supposed to be one of the most secure rooms in the United States.

Congressman Gohmert is still in the SCIF; the following is a message he relayed to staff via secure line: "I am currently in the SCIF with my colleagues, w/out our phones. We plan on staying here until we negotiate a resolution. (1/3) — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 23, 2019

Earlier upon our arrival, Schiff grabbed the witness, Laura Cooper, and left. Cooper is a Pentagon official and is subject to oversight by Armed Services Committee. Yet, Schiff is not allowing Armed Services Committee Members to question her! (2/3) https://t.co/qZLahsY654 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 23, 2019

Schiff and the witness are still sequestered away/not in the SCIF, so it is sort of a standoff right now.” (3/3) https://t.co/MNOc99niZG — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 23, 2019

According to media reports, Gohmert spent his time in the secure area ranting about the ongoing impeachment process. No real surprise from someone who is clearly going to ride with President Trump until the wheels fall off, but Gohmert probably could've picked a better venue.

New drama: Roughly two dozen House conservatives stormed the secure hearing room - known as the SCIF - to rail on the process, delaying the Cooper testimony. Connolly said that Louie Gohmert and Bradley Byrne were yelling in the room and railing on what they call a sham process. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019

As was noted by many on social media throughout the day, Democrats are following the same process Republicans found to be essential as they spent months investigating Benghazi.

As GOP members rebel against closed-door testimony in Trump impeachment inquiry, a few years ago GOP argued its the only way to go when seeking truth.



The final Benghazi Report:https://t.co/yHYZCbvPCu https://t.co/BSUeaxtMO3 — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) October 23, 2019

Not that Gohmert cares. Ideological consistency is for snowflakes.

“This is an unbelievable time in our history. There is nothing more important than elective office. It’s something that was discussed in the Declaration of Independence, and yet we have an attempted coup taking place ..." https://t.co/f3EsYYdpbQ #StopTheSchiffShow — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 23, 2019

The only redeeming thing about Gohmert et al's stunt was the jokes.

louie gohmert trying to leave a bugged pen in the SCIF but he can't remember which pen has the bug and he's trying to look casual as he leaves pens all over the room — Sigh Hersh, Persuasive Authority (@Ugarles) October 23, 2019

im getting troubling reports that louie gohmert fell through the trapdoor in the SCIF. they think they can hear him but it sounds like his voice is coming through the walls, which just doesn't make sense. — the norms haunter (@cd_hooks) October 23, 2019

I'm starting to worry this stunt by gaetz is going to succeed in some way. He's got louie gohmert, dumbest man in congress... And a young Jerry Orbach? pic.twitter.com/NzlhY7A6Ar — General Bullshit (@bitterlittleman) October 23, 2019

Never change, Rep. Gohmert.