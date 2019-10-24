 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert begins to ripen during his questioning of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier this year.EXPAND
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert begins to ripen during his questioning of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier this year.
Win McNamee / Getty

Texas’ Louie Gohmert Helps Lead America’s Dumb Revolution

Stephen Young | October 24, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Something stupid happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. That's all you need to know, to know that East Texas U.S. House Rep. Louie Gohmert was right in the middle of it.

Gohmert, along with several fellow acolytes of President Donald Trump, decided that the best way for them to show their fealty to dear leader was to storm a deposition being taken in a secure room on Capitol Hill as part of the continuing impeachment inquiry into the president.

After getting inside and seeing the witness giving her deposition, Defense Department employee Laura Cooper, escorted away, Gohmert hopped on a secure phone line and complained to his staff that he couldn't use his cellphone inside what is supposed to be one of the most secure rooms in the United States.

Related Stories

According to media reports, Gohmert spent his time in the secure area ranting about the ongoing impeachment process. No real surprise from someone who is clearly going to ride with President Trump until the wheels fall off, but Gohmert probably could've picked a better venue. 

As was noted by many on social media throughout the day, Democrats are following the same process Republicans found to be essential as they spent months investigating Benghazi.

Not that Gohmert cares. Ideological consistency is for snowflakes.

The only redeeming thing about Gohmert et al's stunt was the jokes.

Never change, Rep. Gohmert.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >