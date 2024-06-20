Shocking Video of an SUV Crashing into Bike Riders at DFW Airport Goes Worldwide

A shocking video showing an SUV running into a pair of bicyclists near DFW International Airport has grabbed worldwide attention.
On Monday evening around 6:30 p.m., on Airfield Drive near Freeport Parkway, a group of cyclists were traveling along briskly when, according to police, 31-year-old Benjamin Hylander plowed his white Subaru into the backs of two riders, knocking one to the side of the road while the other fell into the other lane, where the passenger-side wheels of the SUV ran over him.
Tom Geppert, 69, told Fox 4 in an interview on Tuesday that he was unconscious for several minutes after he was run over. Deborah Jo Eads, 65, was the rider first hit by Hylander. She was treated and bandaged at the scene for only minor injuries. Perhaps even more amazingly, Geppert only spent a brief time in a hospital on Monday night before being released.
The horrific nature of the video and perhaps the seemingly unlikely result that all parties involved managed to live through the ordeal has attracted eyeballs from across the globe. Notable outlets including The New York Post, Good Morning America and TMZ here in the U.S. along with England’s Sky News and The Daily Mail have covered the dramatic video.
According to a CBS News report, witnesses of the crash chased down Hylander, who had continued to drive away, after he parked at a nearby gas station. When first responders arrived, they noticed a strong alcohol smell from Hylander, and quickly found eight empty beer cans both in and around his vehicle. The driver also failed both a field sobriety and breathalyzer test before being arrested.
Hylander is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Geppert told Fox 4 that he doesn't plan to stop riding bikes anytime soon and that he’s “just amazingly lucky” to be alive.